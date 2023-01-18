Kangaroo Island basketball returns for 2023 | PHOTOS

Here we have a selection of Kangaroo Island Basketball Association photos from the past couple of weeks by Maggie's Photography.
Meanwhile Kangaroo Island Lawn Bowls competition also returned for 2023.
Thanks Tracey Boxer and Gayle Steinweidel for sending in the results each week.
Played Jan. 14
Kingscote Gold 121 (12) def Parndana Red 95 (4) - played at Kingscote
B Patterson Jill Lovering M Barrett M Kleinig 31 def J Vigar M Smith P Burry B May 19
B Ulstrup S Palmer J Berden R Barrett 30 def G Couchman C Bell Chris Downing D Hateley 13
G Platten R Atkinson P Barker D Steinwedel 17 lost to P Cooper S Davis M May J Hateley 26
N Chambers G Spicer M Glasson K Glasson 17 lost to J Burry Tom Bell Claire Downing M Couchman 19
J Chambers M Barker John Lovering G Steinwedel 26 def J Hall Trevor Bell S Carter Tony Bell 18
Parndana White 92 (3) lost to Birchmore Orange 131 (13) - played at Parndana
A Heinrich M Tremaine D Perkins K Pratt 19 lost to M Capon J Cowin R Cowin D O'Brien 21
P Tremaine N Murton A Fogden J Shalay 21 drew F Muller R Noble S Sampson G Berden 21
B Paxton K Turner A Childs C Turner 32 def A Bates J Possingham F O'Brien J Turner 13
R Morgan E Murton T Jones R Hams 7 lost to G Bates J Clifford L Whyte P Whyte 38
P Macgill N Arnold C Childs J McArdle 13 lost to T Hoerbelt D Clifford P O'Brien G Glynn 38
Birchmore Grey 120 (10) def Kingscote Blue 99 (6) - played at Birchmore
C Jarman B Beal P Russell K Jarman 15 lost to J Waller M Pease J McEvoy B Keitel 26
Thelma Bennett Terry Bennett S Boxer D Lovering 36 def T Boxer C Liu J Kerry C Boxer 12
D West C Henderson J Barrett R Cass 19 lost to V McAuley D Browne J Bell M Griffith 22
J Beal S de Rohan R Willson T Lehmann 30 def E Florance J Price L Werner S Bell 16
D Morris G Pearson M Lehmann G Morris 20 lost to G Davis W Walden J Preusker P Maclean 23
Kangaroo Island Bowls competition is back and the Ladies Penants played Jan. 12 at Parndana.
Kingscote Blue 48/4 def Birchmore Orange 30/0
D Brown(OG), J Lovering, H Berden, M Glasson 26 def C Jarman, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehman 12
Y Turner, J Chambers, L Bell, M Barrett 22 def C Newman, G Cahill, J Cowin, J Clifford 18
Birchmore Grey 25/1 lost to Parndana White 46/3
D Jamieson, A Bates, S DeRohan, L Whyte 19 def B Paxton, C Bell, K Turner, C Downing 16
M Miller, J Possingham, D Morris, T Bennett 6 lost to P Hacker, V Lockett, S Hacker, M May 30
Parndana Red 22/0 lost to Kingscote Gold 67/4
J Kelly, B Cooper, R Morgan, P Burry 10 lost to T Boxer, E Florance, L Werner, G Steinwedel 34
M Loader, H Mossop, G Couchman, C Childs 12 lost to M Pease, C Liu, S Graham, J Bell 33
Premiership Table:
