Parndana Soldier Settlers Museum is delighted that the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal is providing grant of $16,770 to refurbish storage and work areas used by volunteers.
Committee member Pat Brooksby said the hall that housed the museum was originally built by the settlers as the RSL hall for the central Kangaroo Island town of Parndana.
And the museum's offices were still the very basic original rooms.
"As our volunteers age it will be great to provide cupboards that open easily, drawers that glide and modern air conditioning and fittings for their comfort," she said.
"It will enable items and documents donated to the museum collection, which honours the stories of the post World War II settlers, to be better stored in mouse proof conditions while we catalogue and display them."
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, or FRRR, was instrumental in funding the start up of the museum in 2001.
And this was the first new funding from the foundation in more than 20 years, so it was especially well received given the prior connection, she said.
The museum team is working on several projects, including the family files where information about each family is stored.
The new cupboards will have specific drawers designed to suit the size of that collection to allow for easy access.
Recently, volunteer Leonie Geci and the Meakins family worked on a collection of items from settler Jack Meakin's life, presented the museum with an outstanding folder.
The museum is open four days a week but bookings outside that time can be made in advance.
"We are always looking for new volunteers in any capacity," Pat said. "Some people open for visitors and others just come in for specific projects, such as restoring motors or mounting a display.
"At the moment we are in desperate need of more people with sound computer skills."
If you would like to be involved in any way please contact museum chairperson Josie Budarick on 0427 700 535, either to offer your time or to provide family information.
