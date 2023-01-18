The Islander

Saving the past for the future at Parndana Soldier Settlers Museum with help of Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal

Updated January 19 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:39am
Parndana Soldier Settlers Museum volunteers Anne Arnold, with the Meakins folder, and Shirley Ross holds the FRRR logo, which will be displayed in the front window.. Picture supplied

Parndana Soldier Settlers Museum is delighted that the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal is providing grant of $16,770 to refurbish storage and work areas used by volunteers.

