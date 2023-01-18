Primary producers, conservationists and local councillors are among the 25 new members and 40 current members appointed to South Australia's landscape boards.
The new KI Landscape Board sees the return of presiding member Andrew Heinrich, as well as existing members Daniel Pledge, Peggy Rismiller and Peter Davis.
New members appointed this January 2023 are Barbara Cooper, Drew Laslett, Grantley Flanagan and Jeanette Gellard.
Landscape boards play a vital role providing strategic leadership for their region's landscape management priorities with a focus on land, water, pests and biodiversity.
Under the Landscape South Australia Act 2019, provisions exist for the election of three of the seven members of each board.
The KI Landscape Board was first appointed in 2020, replacing the previous Natural Resource Management system.
Last year, A total of 95 applications were received from across the state for the eight regional boards responsible for managing landscapes.
Landscape board elections were scheduled for November 2022 but were cancelled after several organisations approached the state government with concerns.
The Local Government Association and the Electoral Commission of South Australia, along with primary producer and environmental groups and the boards themselves, all raised concerns about the timing of the elections.
Instead, a robust and transparent process, which included a call for nominations, was undertaken between Aug. 22 and Sept. 30, 2022.
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Dr Susan Close, then directly appointed board members based on their skills, knowledge and experience.
"South Australia's landscape boards are vital in helping manage and protect our productive and natural landscapes," Dr Close said.
"I welcome new members and existing members who have shown a genuine commitment to landscape management in their respective regions.
"I would also like to thank outgoing members for their valuable contributions and wish them well for the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.