Kangaroo Island Landscape Board members reappointed with new members

Updated January 19 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:57am
Parndana farmer Andrew Heinrich remains the presiding member of the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board. He is pictured after his appointment in 2020. File photo

Primary producers, conservationists and local councillors are among the 25 new members and 40 current members appointed to South Australia's landscape boards.

