Five-year-old Maggie Banton of Kangaroo Island last week won two awards at the Follow Your Dreams Singing Nationals at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
And KI residents will be able to hear Maggie sing "We are Australian" at the Australia Day celebration on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Hope Cottage Museum in Kingscote.
Maggie was awarded Runner Up National Champion Singer in the 7-and-Under section at Follow Your Dreams event
And was also awarded a special award "The Next Star".
Mum Tiffany said this was a massive achievement considering the other kids in her section were all 8 years old, some almost 9.
Maggie and her family moved to the Island from Adelaide at the end of 2022.
She starts Year 1 at Parndana campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education when school resumes.
Maggie normally trained two days a week at a singing studio and dance studio in the city, with her teachers Katarina and Alita.
But since the move to KI, she now did her lessons over Zoom and hopefully would pick up some lessons with local singing teachers from the Island, mum Tiffany said.
Maggie at Follow Your Dreams sang "Where is Love" from Oliver in the musical theatre section and came third.
She also sang "Rise and Shine" from Sofia the Princess in the pop section, also coming in third, and then "I Need to Know" from Tarzan in the ballad section and came first.
The Tarzan song was also her championship song, for which she got the Runner Up National Champion trophy.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
