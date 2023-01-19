The Islander

5yo Maggie Banton of Kangaroo Island wins Runner Up National Champion Singer at Follow Your Dreams

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 11:28am
Wearing her "Next Star" sash, Maggie Banton of Kangaroo Island was awarded Runner Up National Champion Singer in the 7-and-Under section at Follow Your Dreams event at the Adelaide Convention Centre in January 2023. Picture supplied

Five-year-old Maggie Banton of Kangaroo Island last week won two awards at the Follow Your Dreams Singing Nationals at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

