Three films with Kangaroo Island connections are nominated for next month's prestigious Fleurieu Film Festival on Feb.4, 2023 - where the theme is "Gift".
Established KI filmmaker Daniel Clarke from Ninti Media will premiere his film "Her Final Gift" about his friend Sarah Strong-Law, killed in a traffic accident last year.
Another KI entry is a wildlife documentary by Samuel Chen, now living in Queensland. That film previous aired at the inaugural Kangaroo Island Wildlife Festival in 2019 and his since won numerous international awards.
Also listed as a finalist is up-and-coming filmmaker Isaac Doman for his film "The Art of Autism".
Isaac used his film-making skills and first-hand experience to explore the world of Michael Need, a friend he met at his Adelaide acting group.
Isaac also entered the film into last year's Focus on Ability film competition, a competition he won the previous year for a film about dementia.
Isaac has moved back to KI to work on his film career and continues his collaboration with mentor Daniel, formerly involved in his education at Kangaroo Island Community Education.
The pair have been out and about on the Island working on a new project this month.
This is the second time Daniel has been a finalist in the Fleurieu Film Festival.
In 2021, he won the Best Editing category for his film "Wild Fire", which documented the resilient spirit of three Kangaroo Island farmers in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires.
"Having a film accepted into the Fleurieu Film Festival is a huge honour in itself but being able to stand beside Isaac Doman on the night will make it all the more special," Daniel said.
"It speaks volumes that out of the 14 films chosen from local, national and international entries, that three of them have Kangaroo Island origins."
"Kangaroo Island: Life on the Edge 2017" by Samuel Chen and Walking Story has now won numerous overseas awards and tells the story of the Rosenburg's goanna, hooded plovers, and the Kangaroo Island kangaroo.
"It is a true wildlife documentary illustrating wild animals doing wild things". The film "reveals a largely forgotten world - one some speed past every day. Much of the wildlife on South Australia's Kangaroo Island have to share their home with speeding steel projectiles, cars. In this documentary we discover what they have to endure to survive".
Her Final Gift
Daniel Clarke meanwhile says his entry "Her Final Gift" is an emotional but ultimately uplifting documentary about the preciousness of life, and the power of art and nature.
"Before her tragic death in February last year, Sarah Strong-Law entrusted me with making a documentary about the creation of a unique art installation on the popular Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail," he said.
"The Rattle Tree project became an unexpected spiritual journey of healing for Sarah's hundreds of friends and family, and I hope the film reflects the community bond that shone through during its creation, which was driven by the very talented artist Matt Nettheim aka Basket Boy.
"I think Sarah would be really pleased to know the film is reaching new audiences and is helping to promote the Sculpture Trail, which she was so passionate about."
"I am indebted to the trust and cooperation shown by Sarah's husband Boone and daughter Kiva, who were so open and accepting of the filmmaking process during such a difficult time. They are an inspiration to all of us."
