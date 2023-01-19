The Islander

Three remarkable Kangaroo Island films in the Fleurieu Film Festival for 2023

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 1:45pm
Established KI documentary filmmaker Daniel Clarke from Ninti Media and up-and-coming filmmaker Isaac Doman have been working together on more Kangaroo Island projects this January 2023. Both have films appearing at the Fleurieu Film Festival. Picture supplied

Three films with Kangaroo Island connections are nominated for next month's prestigious Fleurieu Film Festival on Feb.4, 2023 - where the theme is "Gift".

