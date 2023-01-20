The Islander

Baudin Beach named after French explorer who anchored off township 220 years ago

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Baudin Beach on Kangaroo Island received its name and was gazetted as a township in 2002, the same year that famous encounter was celebrated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.