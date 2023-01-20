Baudin Beach on Kangaroo Island received its name and was gazetted as a township in 2002, the same year that famous encounter was celebrated.
The naming took place at the height of the 200th anniversary celebrations of meeting between French explorer Nicolas Baudin and his English counterpart Matthew Flinders at what became known as Encounter Bay.
But now we can reveal that it was actually only one year later that the French explorer Baudin anchored off the KI township that now bears his name.
Prior to the gazetting, the settlement of houses where he anchored confusingly became known as American Beach, when the already established town of American River exists further around the coast.
There was some also confusion as to whether it was 2002 or 2003 that Baudin Beach received its new name.
Baudin Beach Progress Association members more recently did the research that indicates a notice of intention to change geographical names of localities on KI was published for public comment in the SA Government Gazette of Jan. 17, 2002.
The township was gazetted on March 7, 2002 and the American Beach Progress Association held a renaming celebration on April 4, 2002.
While 2002 was the 200th anniversary of the Nicolas Baudin and Matthew Flinders meeting at Encounter Bay, the truth is Baudin only visited and set foot on Kangaroo Island the following year.
Baudin Beach resident, historian and author Steve Berzel confirmed that Nicolas Baudin anchored his ship Le Geographe off the township on Jan. 6, 1803, remaining at the location for 20 days.
Baudin's famous meeting with Matthew Flinders at Encounter Bay took place almost a year prior on April 8, 1802 and six months later the pair met up again in Sydney, where they compared exploration maps, Mr Berzel said.
Baudin and his expedition then returned to South Australia and anchored at Baudin Beach while his counterpart Louis Freycinet explored SA waters, including Spencer Gulf, Gulf St. Vincent and Kangaroo Island's southern coasts.
Mr Berzel discovered a complex relationship between the two Frenchmen, when he translated Freycinet's diary for his latest book.
When Freycinet failed to show up at the Baudin Beach anchorage after the agreed 20 days, Baudin left the the Island and went west, eventually reuniting with Freycinet at Albany weeks later.
In other related news, efforts continue to relocate the original Frenchman's Rock from the Kangaroo Island Visitor Centre to the Penneshaw Maritime and Folk Museum for permanent display.
Baudin and his party created the signed rock on the Penenshaw foreshore during his visit in January 1803.
But while it was removed from the shoreline for its own safekeeping, spending some time on the mainland before being returned to the KI Council, a permanent home on the Island is yet to be found.
The inscription reads: "Expedition de decourverte par le commandant Baudin sur le Geographe 1803".
The English translation is "Expedition of discovery by Captain Baudin in the Geographe 1803".
Progress active
The Baudin Beach Progress Association remains active with a number of projects on the go.
The group's long-running mission to improve and repair its boat ramp continues.
The matter was discussed at the the January council meeting and future management has been transferred to the council.
Recently retired councillor Peter Denholm said a cheer erupted in the audience when the decision was made that council would complete the improvements.
The association also continues to work with the council on management of vegetation in parks within the township to reduce fire risk.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
