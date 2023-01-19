The Islander

Opposition visits Kangaroo Island, calls for more prescribed burning funding

By Stan Gorton
Updated January 20 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 9:49am
Leader of the Opposition David Speirs travelled to Kangaroo Island on Jan. 19, 2023, touring Flinders Chase National Park and calling for more prescribed burning funding. Picture supplied

Leader of the SA opposition, David Speirs travelled to Kangaroo Island on Jan. 19, 2023, touring Flinders Chase National Park, which was heavily affected by the devastating blaze - with 96 per cent of Flinders Chase and the adjoining Ravine des Casoars burnt.

