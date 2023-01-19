Leader of the SA opposition, David Speirs travelled to Kangaroo Island on Jan. 19, 2023, touring Flinders Chase National Park, which was heavily affected by the devastating blaze - with 96 per cent of Flinders Chase and the adjoining Ravine des Casoars burnt.
As KI continues to recover from the 2019-20 summer bushfires, Mr Speirs alleged the state government slashed $1 million dollars from the crucial prescribed burn budget, putting South Australians at greater risk during this bushfire season.
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Dr Susan Close however contests the allegation, saying it was not true and the previous Liberal government oversaw less burning in its final year.
Dr Close said there had been no cut to the approximately $26 million Department for Environment and Water's operating budget for fire management programs, including prescribed burns and it was expected 2021-22 levels would be maintained.
"An $800,000 reduction in capital expenditure funding to DEW between 2021-22 and 2022-23 was recently reinstated in the mid-year budget review," she said.
"This was money from the total fire management budget and did not impact funding to DEW for prescribed burning.
"The former Liberal government fell well short of the forecast 8000 hectares of hazard reduction burns on public land with just 6200 hectares completed in their last year of government."
Prescribed burning on Kangaroo Island this winter and spring had focussed on Seal Bay and the Dudley Peninsula.
Mr Speirs meanwhile alleged unding cut was exposed by a South Australian Fire and Emergency Services Commission official during the Economic and Finance Committee into the Emergency Services Levy.
Mr Speirs said the former government worked closely with the Kangaroo Island community to rebuild from the shocking fires and the $1 million cut was a "dangerous decision".
"Funding for bushfire prevention to keep South Australians safe is not where you cut corners because you're gambling with lives and this is an appalling decision by Peter Malinauskas," he said.
"We can't afford to have a situation where homes and property aren't safeguarded against bushfires because money for prescribed burns was ripped from the budget.
"The 2019-20 bushfires on Kangaroo Island were the largest in the island's history and were devastating for the tourism industry, homes and businesses. We must be doing everything we can to protect the community from experiencing this kind of destruction again.
"The fire burnt most of the western end of the island, but while touring parks in this area it's incredibly disappointing to see the lack of progress when it comes to the creation of access tracks and firebreaks.
Mr Speirs said the former government invested record amounts - $37 million over five years to significantly increase hazard reduction - to futureproof the state as part of the $97.5 million response to the Keelty Review into the tragic 2019/20 bushfire season.
Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Adrian Pederick, said cuts to the prescribed burns also compromised the safety of firefighters.
"Peter Malinauskas' cuts to the prescribed burns program is a slap in the face to the hardworking firefighters who risk their lives to save people and property," he said.
"When fuel loads have been reduced, it provides safer areas for our firefighters to work from when they go head-to-head with bushfires.
"Bushfires are deadly, and we should be doing everything in our power to prepare the South Australian environment and the community for the dangers of summer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.