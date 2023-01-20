Safety for fishing and sailing vessels west of Kangaroo Island is vastly improved now that the new VHF repeater Channel 22 at Cape Borda has been activated.
Coast Guard volunteer Carol Miell OAM at "American River Radio" instigated the installation of Repeater 22, purchasing and lining up much if the equipment herself.
She then worked with various technicians and the Swoop mobile internet company to have the transmitter installed on its tower at Cape Borda.
While the repeater is working out on the water, the signal from Cape Borda is not able to reach Ms Miell's base at American River due to the Island's geography.
She is working with local radio expert Paul Meecham to have the signal sent to her digitally, so that she can then monitor and take calls from Channel 22.
Charter boat operator Gavin Solly at Western River supplied the aerial and cabling, and will be a major beneficiary able to log on with Carol using Channel 22.
So too will be commercial fishing boats heading around the western end of KI, she said.
The new repeater should reach 50 nautical miles or about 100 kilometres west of the Island and as far south as the Young Rocks, she said.
The entire Island should now be covered with reception going as far west as Coffin Bay on the other side of Port Lincoln.
The VHF radio infrastructure is how boats communicate with Coast Guard volunteers and is what they would use to call for help on Channel 16 in emergencies.
Channel 22 will supplement the existing VHF repeater Channel 21 near Emu Bay that recently was upgraded.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
