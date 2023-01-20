The Islander

Marine safety boost after VHF Channel 22 radio repeater activated on western Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated January 20 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
Coast Guard volunteer Carol Miell OAM on the radios at "American River Radio". File photo by Stan Gorton

Safety for fishing and sailing vessels west of Kangaroo Island is vastly improved now that the new VHF repeater Channel 22 at Cape Borda has been activated.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

