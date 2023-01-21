The Races at the Cygnet picnic races on Saturday, Jan, 21 kicked off the 2023 SeaLink Kangaroo Island racing carnival.
The "human horse race" took place between Races 5 and 6 with local sporting clubs entering teams of four to share the prize pool of $1000.
Wisanger entered two teams, with the team of Ella Warner, Jayden Kingi, Charlotte Mara-Peterson and Jackson Lockett, winning the race thanks to Jackson's lunge across the line.
The Kingscote team of Grace Sheridan, Sierra Donaghy, Frank Coleman and Jordan Connell finishing second, while the second Wisanger team of Kaitlin Warner, Brok Viney-Obst, Tilly Nichols and Grant Coutts finishing third.
The course at Cygnet River looked magnificent thanks to the hard work of committee members and volunteers.
Kerry Brinkley and his team of builders are planning even more stables to be complete by the carnival in February.
Trainer David Huxtable from Empress Park had just the one runner at Racing at the Cygnet event, Niskie Latanie that finished fifth in Race 1.
Fellow KI trainer David Hall had two runners, William's Quest and Kate's Valley.
He said he was enjoying his retirement after selling his Ti-Tree farm and moving into town, but he was still growing hay for himself and fellow horse owners.
Murray Bridge trainer David Page had a win in Race 5 when 12-year-old Hurricane Sonny won for the ninth time on the Island.
The racing continues next month with the 2023 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival, when Dwayne Dunn will be the guest owner with events running from Feb. 16 to 18.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
