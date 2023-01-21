The Islander
Photos

Fun at 2023 Racing at the Cygnet picnic races on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 21 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Races at the Cygnet picnic races on Saturday, Jan, 21 kicked off the 2023 SeaLink Kangaroo Island racing carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.