Nineteen members attended the KI Probus Club's first meeting for 2023.
Three visitors were welcomed, namely Annette Roestenburg, Sue Semler and Rosie Vrancic.
There were three apologies and also attending was our guest speaker, wellbeing and leisure officer, Wendy Florance from the KI Health Service.
Wendy grew up in Adelaide, and not liking city life, she sought out areas of scrub to play in.
She was fortunate to have family in country Lameroo that she regularly visited.
She spent three years in Alice Springs, then Tenant Creek and eight years in Beachport in the Southeast before coming to KI with her former husband who had a job with KI Freight.
Two of her four children came to KI with her.
Wendy, this month, has been on KI 25 years, and happily married to a KI Local for 20 years.
Wendy spoke about her role working with the 36 residents in Anchusa and Carnarvon, stating the importance of music in the lives of the elderly.
Music relaxes the residents and also the staff.
Local singing groups and musicians regularly attend both venues, creating much pleasure.
Individual needs are catered for on a personal basis as well as group exercises and activities, including a bus excursion each Wednesday.
Volunteer visitors are encouraged to visit, maybe to chat with the residents, read to them, play music or arrange fresh flowers in their rooms.
Residents, family and friends meet first Wednesday of each month 10am, alternating between Anchusa and Carnarvon to discuss any issues or improvements needed for the residents.
Wendy was thanked and presented with flowers and a chocolate treat for giving the group such an interesting presentation.
The February Probus outing will be an excursion to venues along the KI South Coast, meeting at the Kingscote Lions Park at 10am - Jaffrey Drinkwater
