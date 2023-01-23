The Islander

Historic weekend for the Kangaroo Island Cricket Association's Meyer Shield team

Updated January 23 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:14pm
Kangaroo Island Cricket Association's Meyer Shield team for 2023 pictured on Saturday, Jan. 21.The Picture by Ray Wadsworth

It was an historic weekend for the Kangaroo Island Cricket Association's Meyer Shield team as they saw their best result in over 15 years, coming away from the tournament with a hard-fought victory in the first game against Torrens Valley.

