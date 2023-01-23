It was an historic weekend for the Kangaroo Island Cricket Association's Meyer Shield team as they saw their best result in over 15 years, coming away from the tournament with a hard-fought victory in the first game against Torrens Valley.
Another highlight from the weekend was Zach Trethewey winning the leading run scorer award for the tournament, with 136. The next highest was 98.
In the first match on Saturday, Kangaroo Island won the toss and elected bowl first, but the Torrens Valley openers both produced solid starts.
It wasn't until the 16th over that Wickham was able to break through for KICA, dismissing Barnes for 31.
Rowe (43) and Roesler (74) then combined for a 100-run partnership and when Loots got through Rowe, things were looking ominous for the KICA lads as Torrens Valley were only 2/166 with 10 overs to go.
Kohler came and went, missing a quicker one in Berden's (3/25) first over.
Reichstein then came and hit 20 from only 10 balls, 19 of which came from one Berden over.
But aside from his Cameo, Torrens Valley struggled to really press forward late in the innings.
Roesler, who was 67 when the second wicket fell in the 40th over, only added seven more to his tally before being dismissed in the 49th.
Some top-class, death-bowling from Bullard, Wadsworth and especially Berden, restricted Torrens Valley to only 7/207.
It was a solid beginning to the chase, if not particularly exciting from Boyle and Sexton.
Without giving much to the Torrens Valley bowlers, they steadily saw off the openers.
Sexton fell in Rowe's second over after the change for only 3, in the 13th over. Boyle and Zach Trethewey then came together for a 24 run partnership, but Boyle hit a return catch again to Rowe and suddenly the Islanders were 2/48 from 17 at drinks.
Bullard came to the crease and made an enterprising 33, before falling to Roesler with the score on 102.
Berden came and Zach Trethewey kept doing his thing and at the second drinks break at 34 overs, the score was 3/114.
Needing 94 from the final 96 deliveries, it was set for a grandstand finish.
Berden scored his 15 at a run a ball after the final break and when Roesler went through him, it was now 65 needed from 66.
Lovering came to the crease and once Trethewey brought up his 50, he began accelerating.
The economical openers in Shapley and Hutchings were suddenly under pressure in their second spell, as the combination of Trethewey and Lovering began to combine good running, powerful stroke play and more than one deft touch.
The final 5.3 overs went for 59 runs, as Trethewey (77*) and Lovering (25*) saw Kangaroo Island home by six wickets and securing KICA's first victory in nearly 20 years.
Sunday saw Kangaroo Island in unfamiliar territory, sitting second in the tournament after the first day, facing Hills.
Losing the toss and fielding again, KICA were able to make early inroads into the Hills batting line up.
Healey chopped on against McMulkin for 14 in the 5th over and when Wilson hit it straight to McMulkin at fine leg, suddenly Hills were 2/22.
Unfortunately the Island boys weren't able to bowl with much sustained pressure after this, as the quality of the Hills batters began to show.
The Reid brothers made a combined 89 runs, with Rohan making 55* from only 57 deliveries. Clements also made his 50, with 57 from just 30 deliveries.
Combined with Turnbull (30) and Atkins (42), Hills made a monster 246, giving Kangaroo Island an improbable run rate of 5 an over to win.
Unfortunately, KICA was never in the hunt.
Another 50 to Zach Trethewey was the only shining light, as he was again undefeated on 59*.
Though they survived 45 overs against a quality attack, KICA could only manage 111.
Trethewey's Parndana teammates McMulkin (12) and Sexton (10) were the only other batters to make double figures.
Hills spread the wickets around, with Healey picking up 3 at the end, as KICA's tournament came to a close.
Though it was an ignominious end, it will be remembered for it's historic win on the Saturday and a result that will surely show a pathway forward for the young team in future years. - Right Arm Very Ordinary
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.