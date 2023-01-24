The Islander

Woodhouse-Gardner Waldeck wedding at Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated January 24 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:16pm
Kiara Woodhouse-Gardner married Dave Waldeck on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 on Jamieson's Beach Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island.

