Kiara Woodhouse-Gardner married Dave Waldeck on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 on Jamieson's Beach Emu Bay on Kangaroo Island.
Local marriage celebrant Vicki MacLean performed the wedding ceremony at the secluded beach setting, while David's mum Helen read a wedding blessing.
The reception was held at The Odd Plate restaurant at the heritage-listed Seaview Motel in Kingscote.
Family members present included David's mum and stepdad, Helen and Dave Mancer, who is a retired SeaLink ferry captain.
Kiara's mum Sheryl Gardner and her partner Robert Grinter attended, as did Kiara's grandma Patricia Woodhouse and her uncle Brett Woodhouse.
Family members not in attendance, due to their passing, were Kiara's dad John Gardner and David's dad Ashley Waldeck, a long-time KI resident.
David grew up on Kangaroo Island since he was 1-year-old, doing all of his schooling at the Kingscote area school. His mum and stepdad Helen and Dave still live there.
The couple are based in both Adelaide and Kingscote, and are going to the Maldives for their honeymoon in April.
If you have a wedding on Kangaroo Island, please contact us at news@theislanderonline.com.au and we would love to publish your big day!
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.