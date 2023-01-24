The Islander

Swim KI water safety program another success for 2022/2023

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Swim KI water safety program held over the 2022/2023 school holidays at the Parndana school pool was another big success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.