The annual Swim KI water safety program held over the 2022/2023 school holidays at the Parndana school pool was another big success.
Program director Bec Bennett said it was an amazing week, with 210 children enrolled learning to swim from local instructors.
Instructors this year were Penny Clark, Hannah Tatlock, Barb McKimmie, Iiesha Kuchel, Bec Bennett herself and assistant instructor Wynn Norris.
"It was nice to have the support of our local instructors, bringing a wealth of knowledge and skills," Bec said.
"After being an assistant for the past two years, it was great to watch Iiesha step up into the roll of instructor this year.
"Wonderful to see the students make such a progression in the week."
Weather was kind with sunshine all week, which meant a warm pool, for which both parents and students were grateful.
"Thank you to all that participated for your wonderful support with the program," Bec said.
Also a reminder that the state government's sports voucher program is open for 2023, including for swimming lessons.
Sports vouchers provide a $100, once-yearly subsidy for all children from Reception to Year 9 towards the cost of sports, dance or learning to swim fees.
More than 83,000 vouchers were redeemed in 2022, saving South Australian families over $8.3 million.
You can find out more about the vouchers at www.sportsvouchers.sa.gov.au/
