The Black Dog Ride for 2023 on Kangaroo Island is fast approaching.
Make a note on your calendar to fuel up your motorbike ready to ride on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
This will be the 11th year riders have gathered on Kangaroo Island to participate in the nationwide event that is Black Dog Ride's iconic annual "One-Dayer".
This ride aims to start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.
One in five Australians experience a mental health condition each year, and 3 million Australians are living with depression or anxiety.
Tragically, eight Australians take their lives each day. That's more than 3000 lives lost to suicide each year.
The tragic loss of our loved ones to suicide drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance.
Breaking down the barrier of silence encourages our friends, family and colleagues to seek help, because mental illness is just that, an illness.
Mental illness can be managed to enable sufferers to lead meaningful, fulfilling lives.
Fostering awareness is the catalyst for encouraging help seeking behaviour and preventing suicide.
The organising group are pleased to be able to offer a slightly different route this year now that Hickmans Road has been sealed.
Registrations open at 8am at the Memorial Park in Kingscote and community radio 5KIx-FM will have its breakfast popup there again this year.
The morning tea stop will be at Vivonne Bay General Store.
The lunch stop is still being confirmed as the recovery rebuild of Western Districts Sports Club is still underway.
The lunchtime guest speaker will be Tracey Wanganeen, who is the regional South Australian coordinator of AnglicareSA's StandBy Support After Suicide program.
Her role is to help break down the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide as well as the barriers to seeking help in regional communities.
The auction of donated goods will also be held at lunch time.
The ride again offers the optional detour to visit Stokes Bay and the opportunity to get an ice cream from the Rock Pool Café.
It officially ends at the Parndana Community Hall.
Kangaroo Island ride coordinator Steve "Dicko" Dixon is looking forward to the 11th ride.
"I know lots of riders look forward to this annual event and we look forward to seeing them on this special ride," he said. "Help us get the country talking and join the local Kangaroo Island Black Dog Ride One-Dayer."
Participants are encouraged to register early online for this event at https://www.blackdogride.org.au and just be sure to click the Kangaroo Island Ride under the SA component. - Philippa Kneebone
