After more than a year, the refurbishment and upgrade of the Kingscote main jetty is nearing completion, expected to be reopened in April, weather permitting.
Works have included placing more than 100 new pilings, cross bracing and re-decking on the main jetty and removal of old ferry infrastructure that is no longer required.
Work had been due to be complete in late 2022, but issues including a shortage of material had impacted on the timeline.
A Department for Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson said delays were due to "the identification of additional required works, following further assessment of the timber substructure".
This assessment could only be undertaken once surface level timbers had been removed. The community was informed of the scheduling change via a works notice in September 2022.
"These additional works, which will ensure the jetty structure's long-term structural integrity, are now well underway and include replacement of a significant number of girders and corbels that form part of the timber substructure," the spokesperson said.
"Minor works to the Fisherman's Jetty and the Screw Pile Jetty are ongoing, with short-term closures anticipated. Advance notice will be provided to the community ahead of each closure.
"Every effort is being made to minimise impacts to the community. The department appreciates the community's cooperation and patience whilst these important works are undertaken."
SA Water's desalination upgrade project also continues.
Fabrication of the seawater intake pipeline for the new Penneshaw desalination plant that also took place at the Kingscote jetty area is now complete.
The intake pipeline would continue to be stored at Kingscote before making its way to Penneshaw, a SA Water spokesperson said.
Preparations for marine works at Penneshaw continued, with construction on the new temporary causeway and trenching set to start in about two weeks.
After the Christmas break, installation of the Stage 2 pipeline between Pelican Lagoon and Kingscote has recommenced.
Road users should prepare for changed conditions and observe all traffic management measures.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
