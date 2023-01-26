The Kangaroo Island Council's 2023 Australia Day ceremony at Hope Cottage Museum was filled with heart-warming moments.
2023 Citizen of the Year award recipient Penneshaw volunteer Ambulance officer, Mos Howard read a touching letter from a woman named Karen in the United States, who lost her husband while visiting the Island in November.
She wrote about the shock of waking up next to her dead husband and the comfort she received from Mr Howard and fellow ambulance officer Belinda Bray, who stayed with her for eight hours.
She acknowledged the "kindness of you two angels that rescued me in my time of dire need".
Mayor Michael Pengilly said, "A lot of people around Penneshaw that wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for Mos Howard.
Mr Howard paid tribute to all emergency service workers and volunteers on the Island and encourages others to join the Ambulance service.
Mr Pengilly also revealed that the founder of The Islander newspaper Neville Cordes received an Order of Australia Medal in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List.
Mr Cordes OAM passed away in Adelaide in 2021 after a lifetime of community service.
Australia Day ambassador Kate Swaffer and dementia awareness advocate hails from a property between Cleve and Lock on the Eyre Peninsula.
She gave an Acknowledgement to Country saying it was important to reconcile past wrongs while recognising today's achievements and that this was and always would be Aboriginal land.
She said the focus should not be the Australia Day date, but rather Closing the Gap, reconciliation and the Voice to Parliament.
She went for a beautiful walk with her husband that morning and "connecting with nature was easy on Kangaroo Island".
Mrs Swaffer said she would continue to raise awareness about dementia, with 500,000 Australian currently living with the condition and 2500 diagnosed every week.
Another highlight was a rendition of "I am Australian" by 5yo Maggie Banton, which closed out the ceremony and received a standing ovation.
Earlier Scott Ellson led the National Anthem, while deputy mayor Richard Cotterill raised the flag.
Two new Australians underwent their citizenship ceremony, John Bancan, originally from Massachusetts in the USA, and Esmerliza Reynolds, originally from the Philippines.
After the ceremony, morning tea was served by the Hope Cottage Museum committee volunteers on behalf of the National Trust.
The 2023 Event of the Year winner is the American River Meet and Greet event/American River welcoming committee.
Accepting the award were Beverley Johnson, John Stevenson, Chris Stoeckel, Andrew Sincock OAM and wife Yvonne, with Gregg Stevenson absent.
The event on Sept. 18, 2022 attracted more than 200 people with the aim of welcoming the approximately 30 new families now living at American River.
Mr Pengilly said American River was now the second biggest town on Kangaroo Island was growing all the time.
Beverley said there had been influx of new residents and the event was about long-term residents welcoming these newcomers.
"The importance of knowing your community has immense benefits," she said, hinting there might be more meet-and-greets. while American River also hosts its Australia Day Gala Day on the oval this Sunday, Jan. 29.
The 2023 Project of the Year Award went to the Kingscote Silo Project/Advance Kingscote Progress Association with John Clements accepting the award.
He paid tribute to silo owners Scott and Jude Shurven, the Kingscote Men's Shed, artists Cam Scale and Andy Davis, and also his fellow association members, in particular Beth Davis, who "made it happen".
The Shurvens continue to develop plans to open the silo property as a café and kids playground.
Mr Pengilly said the silos had become an important attraction and the artwork looked particularly good lit up at night.
A Project of the Year special commendation went to the ARTells a Story Art Gallery at American River.
A small group of American River volunteers received a special commendation from the council for their efforts to establish an art gallery in the wake of the 2019/20 bushfires.
Deputy mayor Richard Cotterill, Carrie Higson and Steve and Kim Gutteridge set up the gallery to attract more visitors to the American River township while raising funds for community projects.
The group has sold more than $80,000 works of art, with $30,000 worth of commissioning fees going back into the community.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
