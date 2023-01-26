The Islander founder Neville Cordes receives OAM in 2023 Australia Day Honours List

The late Neville Cordes received an Order of Australia Medal in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List.
The founder of The Islander newspaper and former mayor was recognised for his service to the community of Kangaroo Island.
The Governor-General on Jan. 26, 2023 announced Honours and Awards for 1047 Australians, including awards in the Order of Australia, meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous service.
Neville founded The Islander newspaper in 1967 and was the owner until 1996 when it was sold to the Rural Press company.
He and his wife Rosalind left the Island in 1989 moving to Marion and then Glenelg in Adelaide.
He remained involved with the publication until his passing in 2021.
Mrs Cordes said Neville was born in Murray Bridge, and moved to the Island shortly thereafter after with his family.
He and his family had a dance band and went all over the Island playing at dances, an important social event in those days.
"He did lots of things. Nobody in his family ever seemed to sleep - they were always busy," Mrs Cordes said.
He started a coffee lounge in Kingscote aimed at the youth, always wanting to "make life better for people on the island".
He also worked in various shops and before decided to make use of his writing skills and way with words to start the newspaper.
Mrs Cordes has a collection of old photos and materials relating to his newspaper and sporting days that she hopes will be accepted by the Hope Cottage Museum and Kingscote sports club.
Neville wrote about 50 books on Kangaroo Island history, including "Kangaroo Island 184 Great Years - a history in photographs 1802-1986".
He was president of the Kangaroo Island Pioneers' Association from 2004 to 2012, a member from the 1980s to 2021, becoming a life member in 2012.
He was a member of the District Council of Kingscote from 1970 to 1973 and served as mayor from 1983 to 1986.
He was a member of St Alban's Church, Kingscote and was a parish councillor for 30 years and a church warden in the late 1980s.
In Adelaide, he joined the Anglican Parish of Glenelg, being an organiser of its home fellowship group for 20 years and synod representative at the Anglican Diocese of Adelaide for many years.
He also wrote: "150 Great Years - A History of the Church of St Peter and the Anglican Parish of Glenelg, 2002".
An active sportsperson, he served as secretary of the Kingscote Football Club going back to the 1950s.
He played for the Hounds for many years, was captain coach of the A Grade team in 1965 and also coached the Colts in the early 1980s, as well as umpiring for many years after playing.
He also was the president of the Kingscote Tennis Club in the 1960s.
He was a founding member of the Advance Kingscote Progress Association in 1984.
He served as a member of the Royal Association of Justices of South Australia from 1988 to 2021.
He was secretary of the St John Ambulance Service of Kangaroo Island in the 1970s, and was then a member of the Kangaroo Island Lions Club in the 1980s.
He was a member of Kingscote Junior Rural Youth in the 1950s, then serving as president. He was a member of Friends of Glenthorne until 2021.
And he was campaign director of the Mitchell Branch of the Liberal Party South Australia for four years.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
