The first Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group ride of 2023 was billed as the "Island Beach Triathlon" - a ride, swim and AGM starting and finishing at Island Beach.
This certainly attracted a good crowd of 17 BUG riders and one support crew person but the cool weather deterred any potential swimmers.
Although the AGM went smoothly there were no new volunteers for the committee - they don't know what they are missing out on.
However the ride itself went off very well which after all was the main event.
As usual with any ride there were challenges.
The first was the Mad Mile track, a bit rough in places and a couple of sand traps for the unwary but all got through without a hitch.
The next was East West Road with an initial steep climb followed by a few undulations but the surface was good and all but one rider made it to the intersection with North South Road.
The failure, not due to the ability of the rider, but a mechanical problem sheeted home to hubby/amateur bike mechanic.
North South Road was as rocky, bumpy and lumpy as usual testing the skills of all riders and again they met the challenge without a problem.
From here on it was smooth sailing along Franks Road to the intersection with the Hog Bay Road.
Back on the bitumen, we were able to enjoy the fast downhill run from the top of Sunset Hill and a relatively traffic free run back to Island Beach for a short AGM and a long lunch.
Our next BUG ride is Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in the Emu Bay area, contact Jan on 0437 109 199 for more details. - Clunky Gears
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.