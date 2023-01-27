The Islander

Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group starts 2023 with triathlon - bike, swim, AGM

The "Island Beach Triathlon" - a ride, swim and AGM starting and finishing at Island Beach attracted a good crowd of 17 Kangaroo Island BUG riders and one support crew person. Picture supplied

The first Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group ride of 2023 was billed as the "Island Beach Triathlon" - a ride, swim and AGM starting and finishing at Island Beach.

