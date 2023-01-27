Kangaroo Island farmers can learn about the latest livestock feeding regimes at an upcoming workshop.
The evening will cover why farmers should feed test and what all the numbers mean, as well as a summary of what figures are being seeing so far this season for hay and silage, and how to calculate feed rations.
The workshop is organised by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA in conjunction with AgKI, Elders and Nutrien Ag and T. Prance Rural Consulting.
The workshop is 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Parndana Golf Club with a barbecue tea supplied.
RSVP via text to Lyn Dohle 0419 846 204 or call PIRSA on 8553 4949 by Feb. 8 for catering purposes.
Knowledge of the nutritional value of your supplementary feeds, be they hay, silage or grains, could save farmers a lot of money and hassle, Lyn said.
For example, if your barley has an ME of 13.5 compared to an ME of 13, that could save you $3000 in feed costs for a 4000 ewe flock.
Accurate feed budgeting was important weaner survival, and to maintain stock at the right condition score (CS) for joining.
"Feed testing can help you to calculate an accurate feed budget, is quick and easy to do and provides a much clearer picture of what you have or is missing," she said.
"Unfortunately, this year we have already seen some extremely poor test results for hay.
"The hay is 'washed out' or cut too late due to the wet paddocks we had last year.
"Typically, energy and protein levels are extremely poor along with a high Neutral Detergent Fibre percentage. Although these samples visually look fine, feed quality wise many are not much better than straw.
"Once you have some knowledge of the quality of the feed you have on hand, you can more accurately work out your feed rations.
"Are you feeding enough? Do you need to buy more grain? How much grain?
"Testing grain for both ME and crude protein is essential to calculate the most cost effective feeding rate to supplement your hay.
To help farmers out, AgKI and MacKillop Farm Management Group are also running a two-year program called "Filling Feed Gaps".
This program received funding from the federal government's Future Drought Fund.
The Filling the Feed Gaps program provides farmers with a "two for the price of one" deal on feed tests - there are a limited number on offer - so phone Lyn Dohle at PIRSA on 0419 846204 now.
Those who take up the offer will get a free follow-up session with Tim Prance of T. Prance Ag Consulting to go through their figures and work their best feed ration.
