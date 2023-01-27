Penneshaw residents have voiced concern about low-flying aircraft over the Kangaroo Island township.
The concerns peaked over the busy Christmas holidays when there were many people on the beach or out on the bay, including kite surfers.
It's alleged one aircraft in particular had been buzzing people's houses at less than 100 metres and doing aerobatic manoeuvres over Penneshaw township.
The aircraft had also allegedly been seen doing climbs, stalls and dives over the beach.
The residents have gathered information about particular aircraft to pass on to authorities.
A spokesperson for Civil Aviation Safety Authority said unless an aircraft had special permission, it generally was not allowed to fly below 1000 feet, or 300 metres, over urban areas, such as cities or towns, or lower than 500 feet, or 150 metres, in other areas.
However, the regulations did provide some circumstances where an aircraft were permitted to fly below these altitudes, the spokesperson said.
CASA has a webpage that allows people to report low-flying aircraft but the authority will need information, including the nature of the incident, aircraft details and pilot details.
It may also need supporting evidence such as photographs.
Residents can track aircraft using one of the flight monitoring apps such as FlightRadar24, but only aircraft transmitting ADS-B or Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast data show up.
91.265 Minimum height rules-populous areas and public gatherings
(1) This regulation applies if an aircraft is flown over a populous area or a public gathering.
Note: This regulation does not apply to certain medical transport operations in a rotorcraft and certain aerial work operations: see regulations 133.167 and 138.275.
(2) The pilot in command of an aeroplane for a flight contravenes this subregulation if, during the flight:
(a) the aeroplane is flown below 1,000 ft above the highest feature or obstacle within a horizontal radius of 600 m of the point on the ground or water immediately below the aeroplane; and
(b) none of the circumstances mentioned in subregulation (4) applies.
(3) The pilot in command of a rotorcraft for a flight contravenes this subregulation if, during the flight:
(a) the rotorcraft is flown below 1,000 ft above the highest feature or obstacle within a horizontal radius of 300 m of the point on the ground or water immediately below the rotorcraft; and
(b) none of the circumstances mentioned in subregulation (4) applies.
(4) The circumstances are the following:
(a) the aircraft is taking off or landing in circumstances prescribed by the Part 91 Manual of Standards;
(b) the aircraft is engaged in a missed approach;
(c) the aircraft:
(i) is not carrying passengers; and
(ii) is engaged in a practice emergency procedure at an aerodrome;
(d) the aircraft is performing training circuits at an aerodrome;
(e) the pilot in command holds an approval for the purposes of regulation 91.180 (air displays in Australian territory);
(f) for a rotorcraft-the rotorcraft is hovering, air transiting, air taxiing or ground taxiing at an aerodrome;
(g) for a rotorcraft, seaplane or amphibian-the aircraft is flying within an access lane:
(i) that is for use by aircraft taking off from, or landing at, a particular place; and
(ii) details of which are published in the authorised aeronautical information for the flight;
(h) for a single-engine seaplane or a single-engine amphibian:
(i) the aeroplane is operating over water and within safe gliding distance of open water suitable for a forced landing; and
(ii) the aeroplane is not flown below 1,000 ft above the highest feature or obstacle within a horizontal radius of 300 m of the point on the water immediately below the aeroplane;
(i) the aircraft is engaged in a procedure to determine the suitability of an aerodrome for a landing.
91.267 Minimum height rules-other areas
(1) This regulation applies if an aircraft is flown other than over a populous area or a public gathering.
Note: This regulation does not apply to certain medical transport operations in a rotorcraft and certain aerial work operations: see regulations 133.167 and 138.275.
(2) The pilot in command of an aircraft for a flight contravenes this subregulation if, during the flight:
(a) the aircraft is flown below 500 ft above the highest feature or obstacle within a horizontal radius of 300 m of the point on the ground or water immediately below the aircraft; and
(b) none of the circumstances mentioned in subregulation (3) applies.
(3) The circumstances are the following:
(a) the aircraft is taking off or landing in circumstances prescribed by the Part 91 Manual of Standards;
(b) the aircraft is engaged in a missed approach;
(c) the aircraft:
(i) is not carrying passengers; and
(ii) is engaged in a practice emergency procedure at an aerodrome;
(d) the aircraft:
(i) is not carrying passengers; and
(ii) is engaged in a practice forced landing procedure with the consent of the person or authority having control over the land or water above which the procedure is carried out;
(e) the aircraft:
(i) is being operated by a Part 141 operator to conduct low-flying flight training or by a Part 142 operator to conduct a low-flying activity; and
(ii) is being flown over an area that, with the consent of the person or authority with control of the area, has been determined by the operator to be a suitable flight training area for the training and has been surveyed by the pilot in command for obstacles before the flight; and
(iii) is not carrying passengers;
(f) the aircraft is performing training circuits at an aerodrome;
(g) the pilot holds an approval for the purposes of regulation 91.180 (air displays in Australian territory);
(h) all of the following apply:
(i) the pilot in command of the aircraft is authorised under Part 61, or holds an approval under regulation 91.045, to fly the aircraft below the height mentioned in paragraph (2)(a);
(ii) the pilot in command of the aircraft conducts a risk assessment of the area to be flown over;
(iii) the point on the ground or water vertically below the aircraft is not within 150 m of a person, vessel, vehicle or structure or of livestock;
(i) for a rotorcraft-the rotorcraft is hovering, air transiting, air taxiing or ground taxiing at an aerodrome;
(j) for a rotorcraft, seaplane or amphibian-the aircraft is flying within an access lane:
(i) that is for use by aircraft taking off from, or landing at, a particular place; and
(ii) details of which are published in the authorised aeronautical information for the flight;
(k) the aircraft is engaged in a procedure to determine the suitability of an aerodrome for a landing.
133.167 Minimum height rules for medical transport operations
Regulation 91.265, 91.267, 91.277 or 91.305 does not apply to a pilot in command of a rotorcraft for a flight that is a medical transport operation if:
(a) circumstances prescribed by the Part 133 Manual of Standards for the purposes of this paragraph apply to the rotorcraft and the operation; or
(b) requirements prescribed by the Part 133 Manual of Standards for the purposes of this paragraph are complied with in relation to the flight.
138.275 Minimum height rules
Regulation 91.265, 91.267, 91.277 or 91.305 does not apply to a pilot in command of an aircraft for a flight involving an aerial work operation if:
(a) circumstances prescribed by the Part 138 Manual of Standards for the purposes of this paragraph apply to the aircraft and the operation; or
(b) requirements prescribed by the Part 138 Manual of Standards for the purposes of this paragraph are complied with in relation to the flight.
137.140 Minimum height and lateral separation for operation
(1) Subject to subregulations (2), (3) and (4) the pilot in command of an aeroplane engaged in an application operation may fly at any height while:
(a) over the work area; or
(b) travelling from the landing area used for loading the aeroplane to the work area.
(2) In a populous area, the aeroplane must not fly closer than 100 metres, measured horizontally, from an occupied building.
(3) In an area other than a populous area the aeroplane must not fly less than 350 feet AGL while closer than 100 metres, measured horizontally, from an occupied building.
(4) The aeroplane may fly closer to a building and to the ground than provided for in subregulation (2) or (3) if:
(a) more than 48 hours before the proposed operation, the occupier of the building was notified in writing about the operation and did not object to the operator about it; or
(b) if it was not reasonably practicable to give written notice-the occupier was notified verbally before the operation and did not object to the operator about it.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
