The Islander

Low-flying aircraft concerns Penneshaw residents on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone can use flight tracking apps such as FlightRadar24 to track flights in their local area, assuming the aircraft are transmitting ADS-B data. Pictuire from FlightRadar24 app

Penneshaw residents have voiced concern about low-flying aircraft over the Kangaroo Island township.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.