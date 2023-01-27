Fun bowling event on Australia Day at Parndana

Australia Day, Jan. 26, 2023, was a beautiful day to be on the green on Kangaroo Island.
Parndana Bowls Club hosted the annual Australia Day Mixed Fours bowling competition.
There were 32 entrants, who enjoyed morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea with lots of beautiful sun, making for a very enjoyable day.
Winners for the day were Darryl Steinwedel, Gayle Steinwedel, Linda Werner, and John Berden.
Runners up were Darren Hately, Max Smith, Ros Morgan and Barbara Paxton.
Many thanks to Peter Martin at Elders Insurance for the sponsorship. - Pattey Burey
At Kingscote - Kingscote Gold 41/3 def Kingscote Blue 36/1
M Pease, M Barker, S Graham 24 def L Bell, T Kempster, H Berden, M Glasson 18
T Boxer, E Florance, L Werner, G Steinwedel 17 lost to Y Turner, J Lovering, T Johnson, M Barrett 18
At Parndana - Parndana White 39/1 lost to Parndana Red 40/3
B Paxton, C Bell, K Turner, C Downing 19 def P Hacker, R Morgan, G Couchman, C Child's 18
E Murton, V Lockett, S Hacker, M May 20 lost to J Kelly, J Burry (OG), H Mossop, P Burry 22
At Birchmore - Birchmore Orange 52/ 3.5 def Birchmore Grey 27/ 0.5
C Newman, B Collins, J Cowin, J Clifford 20 drew with R Noble, J Possingham, D Morris, T Bennett 20
C Jarman, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehmann 32 def A Bates, S DeRohan, L Whyte, B Johnson 7
Premiership table
