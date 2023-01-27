The Islander

Fun bowling event on Australia Day at Parndana

Updated January 27 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:26pm
Winners for the 2023 Australia Day competition at Parndana Bowls Club were Linda Werner, Gayle Steinwedel, John Berden and Darryl Steinwedel. Picture supplied

Australia Day, Jan. 26, 2023, was a beautiful day to be on the green on Kangaroo Island.

