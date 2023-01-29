Stokes Bay on KI takes coveted 'Best Australian Beach' title for 2023

For the first time, South Australia has claimed the coveted 'Best Australian Beach' title, with Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island judged the overall winner for 2023.
Located on Kangaroo Island's north coast, Stokes Bay is family friendly and features a tidal swimming pool perfect for wading and snorkelling.
It can only be accessed through a narrow rock crevice, making it one of the most unique beaches in Australia.
The list of "Best Australian Beaches 2023" has been curated by beach expert Brad Farmer AM for Tourism Australia.
Mr Farmer toured KI back in November, visiting several Island beaches, including of course Stokes Bay but also Vivonne Bay, which incorrectly became known as the "best beach" back in 2012.
In the 2012 edition of "101 Best Australian Beaches", Western River Cove and Snellings made it to the list, and not Vivonne.
Mr Farmer, who for over four decades has researched and visited firsthand most of Australia's accessible beaches, describes Stokes Bay as "uniquely Australian and a new national treasure".
Mr Farmer, who is an Australian coastal veteran and one of Tourism Australia's Friends of Australia, also found a place on this year's list for at least one beach in each state, the Northern Territory and an Australian external territory.
Mr Farmer's list of 'Best Beaches' always attract national and international headlines and Tourism Australia is hoping this latest publication will also gain the attention of international travellers keen to explore Australia's world class beaches.
"It's summer again and international travellers who are returning to Australia are keen to get some sand between their toes and holiday on the world's most diverse and magnificent selection of beaches," Mr Farmer said.
"Australia really is just one big beach and there are simply so many surprises to be discovered in our own sandy backyard."
The top 10 list includes busy beaches, like Balmoral Beach in Sydney, remote spots such as Little Bondi Beach in East Arnhem Land, and at least one beach in every state around the country.
There are 11,761 beaches on Australia's mainland and island, which is the largest number of any country.
Located in East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Little Bondi (Baringura), which is a much lesser-known sandy location than its famous Sydney namesake, came in at 7th on the 'Top 10' list. Christmas Island's Flying Fish Cove secured 9th place.
Also making the list of Best Beaches for 2023 are locations which acknowledge the significant cultural value of the coast to our First Nations peoples, several nature-based locations and some quirky spots within easy reach of major Australian cities.
Top 10 Best Australian Beaches for 2023:
Roanna Horbelt from RAD KI tours at Stokes Bay along with other locals was "stoked" to hear the news.
She and her partner Philip just started their eco-tour business and operate mostly out of the natural harbour at Stokes Bay, not far from their property off North Coast.
They started their tour business after surviving the terrible fires of December 2019 and January 2020, which surrounded their property and the settlement of Stokes Bay.
She said the news was great for her business, but also the owners of other Stokes Bay business such as the Rockpool Cafe and also Stowaway luxury cabins.
The beast beach news would only supplement the New York Times listing Kangaroo Island as the seventh top destination to visit in 2023, she said.
Australian Tourism Minister Don Farrell said every beach on the 2023 list is not just among the best in Australia, but the best in the world.
"Australia boasts the world's best coastline and many international travellers, who are returning to our shores in growing numbers, want to explore the idyllic beaches we have to offer," Mr Farrell said.
"As a proud South Australian, I'm very happy to see Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island named the 'Best Australian Beach' for 2023."
SA Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said following devastating bushfires and a pandemic, it was wonderful to see Kangaroo Island top coveted lists worldwide - including top ten in the New York Times' 52 Places to Go list for 2023 - helping the region, and South Australia, be top of mind for visitors globally.
"We know South Australia has the best beaches in the country, if not the world, so it is incredibly exciting to have Kangaroo Island's Stokes Bay to be officially crowned as the Best Australian Beach," Ms Bettison said.
Local member Leon Bignell MP said after Kangaroo Island was 7th in the NY Times list of destinations for 2023, Stokes Bay being named Australia's best beach was yet another acknowledgement that KI is a major international tourism drawcard.
"Stokes Bay is place that gives you an amazing entrance then serves up golden sand, a safe rock pool for the little kids and waves to body surf for the big kids. It is nature at its best and a place all Australians should visit," Mr Bignell said.
Tourism Australia's managing director Phillipa Harrison said with about 12,000 beaches to explore across our country, including many of the best in the world, it was not easy to name a 'Top 10' and "we once again thank Brad for doing just that".
"Beaches are not only the greatest source of recreation for Australians but are one of the greatest generators of sustainable income into the future, providing they are well managed and protected within a national framework," Ms Harrison said.
"This year's list is compelling, with their unique cultural connection to First Nations Country and some truly outstanding beaches not often found in internet searches.
"Mr Farmer admits that social media has become a 'total gamechanger' for the exposure of new beaches and in planning fresh holiday destinations.
"Australia has the largest number of beaches of any country in the world. Our coastal culture helps define our national identity and remains our main tourism drawcard, domestically and internationally."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.