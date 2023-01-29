The Islander

Stokes Bay on KI takes coveted 'Best Australian Beach' title for 2023

By Stan Gorton
Beach expert Brad Farmer AM visited Stokes Bay beach, Kangaroo Island back in November 2022 as part of his research for the publication "Best Australian Beaches 2023", which named the KI beach as the best in Australia. Picture supplied

For the first time, South Australia has claimed the coveted 'Best Australian Beach' title, with Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island judged the overall winner for 2023.

