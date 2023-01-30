Dolphin Watch research indicates year-round breeding on KI north coast

Citizen science surveys of bottlenose dolphins on the north coast of Kangaroo Island, South Australia are revealing more on the lives of these marine mammals.
Volunteers from Kangaroo Island Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch group joined founders Phyll and Tony Bartram on the latest survey out of Emu Bay on Jan. 17, 2023.
Thanks to these Dolphin Watch surveys, we can now confidently say that the dolphins breed year around in these waters, making these north coast bays an important sanctuary.
Tony Bartram said unlike other bottlenose populations, there appeared to be no breeding season, and newborn calves were encountered on the north coast year round.
And indeed at least one days-old calves was spotting in this latest survey, in the pod known to swell to 80 individuals at times.
It could be that the north coast pod was important in building up the entire South Australia population, he said.
Individual bottlenose dolphin identified by Dolphin Watch had been known to frequent different bays around Kangaroo Island, but also across Investigator Strait and Backstairs Passage.
Dolphin Watch is working with and providing data and photographs to some of the world's leading bottlenose dolphin researchers.
The Bartrams have successfully lobbied to have the north coast declared a "Hope Spot" under the Mission Blue project.
The survey trips are made possible by captain Andrew Neighbour from KI Marine Adventures, who has extensive experience of the north coast marine environment.
This latest survey has been the first in many months as his jet-boat vessel was being fitted with new engines.
The survey departed Emu Bay and headed through the point before heading along the cliffs of the north coast.
The volunteers soon encountered a pod of about 30 bottlenose dolphins, and witnessed them frolicking in the shallows, including some mating activity.
The Bartrams and the skipper are keen to get the message out about following regulations and giving all marine mammals the space they need to live their lives.
Boat strikes are a major issue, not just in highly populated areas such as the Port River, but also in regional waters, the Bartrams say.
Please be aware that vessels are not allowed to approach dolphins closer than 50 metres and that KI Marine Adventures is a licensed operator.
Swimmers have to stay 30 metres away.
Dolphin Watch is calling for more surveillance and patrols by authorities, by both fisheries and National Parks, who can now grant either warnings or on-the-spot fines.
You can read more about the regulations at the viewing marine mammals page of National Parks and Wildlife Service SA.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
