Cliff-hanger match between Eastern Eagles and Wisanger Panthers | KI basketball

The B Men's match between Eastern Eagles and Wisanger Panthers was a cliff hanger 31 all at full time.
Another five minutes was played with the lead see-sawing, Eastern Eagles finally won in the last few seconds 37-36, in a very good, physical game to watch.
In the A Women's match between Sweat Hogs and Queenie, Tahlia Florance shot accurately for goal.
Pictures by Maggie's Photography courtesy of Kangaroo Island Basketball Association.
