The Islander

Cliff-hanger match between Eastern Eagles and Wisanger Panthers | KI basketball

By Maggie Patterson
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:55pm
The B Men's match between Eastern Eagles and Wisanger Panthers was a cliff hanger 31 all at full time.

