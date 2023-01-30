The Islander

1000 names received to help name new Kangaroo Island ferries

Updated January 31 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:13am
More than 1000 names from 600 entries have been received to help SeaLink name the two new larger vessels for the Kangaroo Island ferry service that enter service next year.

