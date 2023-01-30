1000 names received to help name new Kangaroo Island ferries

More than 1000 names from 600 entries have been received to help SeaLink name the two new larger vessels for the Kangaroo Island ferry service that enter service next year.
Entries have come from KI locals and the SA community, and it's not too late to enter your names by the Feb. 10, 2023 deadline for your chance to win a fantastic KI prize.
The $57 million investment from SeaLink into constructing two new larger ferries for the service comes after SeaLink's successful competitive bid in the SA Government's tender to continue providing the KI Ferry Service from July 1, 2024.
SeaLink's general manager for SA, Tracy Croft, said the entries into the SeaLink ferry naming competition had come in thick and fast, with a mix of creativity, humour, cultural significance and even nostalgic touches.
"We thought giving the local community the opportunity to name our new vessels would be popular, but we weren't expecting just how much interest it would generate from the local community," Ms Croft said.
"It's fantastic to receive so many entries as it shows how interested the community is in this vital ferry connection to the most well-known island off the South Australian mainland."
SeaLink has been providing the ferry connection to and from KI for more than 30 years and the new contract will see the company continue for up to another 25 years.
"We are proud of the longevity in providing this vital transport service for more than three decades and we know the important responsibility we have in continuing to provide a great and reliable service for another 25 years," she said.
Measuring 10 metres longer and two metres wider than the current vessels, the two new SeaLink Kangaroo Island vessels will provide approximately 150 metres more vehicle lane space, as well as offering a smoother ride and more capacity for local residents, freight and visitors.
SeaLink's Kangaroo Island Ferry Naming Competition is open until Feb. 10, 2023.
As part of the competition SeaLink is offering two four-night, ultimate luxe-holidays at Ecopia Retreat on Kangaroo Island for two people, including a daily breakfast hamper and a variety of dinner experiences including the five-course dinner at The Odd Plate in Kingscote. Total prize pool is valued at $7880.
To enter, visit www.sealink.com.au/kifs
People can also keep up-to-date with the latest information regarding preparing for the commencement of the new Kangaroo Island Ferry Service on July 1, 2024 by visiting the SeaLink website.
