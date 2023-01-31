The Islander
New Shoots Music Festival reveals 2023 line-up, tickets now for sale

Updated February 1 2023 - 11:28am, first published 9:34am
Kangaroo Island's largest music event, New Shoots Music Festival, this week announced multi-ARIA-winning alt-rockers The Rubens and the incomparable Ross Wilson will co-headline a stacked line-up at Penneshaw Oval on March 25, 2023.

