Kangaroo Island's largest music event, New Shoots Music Festival, this week announced multi-ARIA-winning alt-rockers The Rubens and the incomparable Ross Wilson will co-headline a stacked line-up at Penneshaw Oval on March 25, 2023.
Registrations for early-bird tickets for the 2023 New Shoots Music Festival opened this week, with tickets going on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 at 8am.
Get more information and book your tickets at: www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au/
Alternative rockers The Rubens will be joined with some of the best South Australian talent: Dusty Lee's Blues Jam, Busseys, Bermuda Bay and Nathan May.
Appearing along with these visiting artists will be KI local musicians Xavier Wadsworth, Jacky Winter and Double Header, who nabbed a spot on the festival's main stage as winners of the "New Shoots Home Grown" open-mic competition.
DJ Mell Hall will end the night.
New Shoots is a grassroots initiative organised by a local not-for-profit East End Events committee, which has a vision to produce a world-class, annual event that attracts more than 3500 people by 2025.
Chairman Andy Gilfillan said this year's event would build on the success of the inaugural event held on April 2, 2022 at the Penneshaw Oval.
"We're thrilled to have one of Australia's true music icons, Ross Wilson, who has been part of the Australian music scene with Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock," Andy said.
"Having a band of the calibre of The Ruben's play on Kangaroo Island is very exciting and will encourage a younger demographic to sail over with SeaLink on the discounted fares, camp next to the venue and enjoy the weekend."
"We're excited to be able to make New Shoots an annual event that will attract locals and mainlanders. This will be an event that locals can be proud of for years to come," Andy said.
Andy went on to say that ending the night with world-renowned DJ Mel Hall will mean we end on a high.
"On behalf of the committee, we cannot wait to host this next amazing event," he said.
Festival punters will be pleased to know they'll be wrapping their lips around delicious local beverages on offer by Dudley Wines, KI Spirits, Tattoo Me Coolers and False Cape Wines.
They'll enjoy a mouth-watering selection of local food trucks including Squid Squad, Saigon Tuckerbox, Gypsea Wagin and more.
For those wanting to stay the night, camping is available for over 18s at the adjacent Penneshaw Golf Club between Friday and Sunday for $29 per person.
SeaLink is offering a special 50 per cent discount with discount code "NEWSHOOTS23" when booking via the SeaLink website www.sealink.com.au/kangaroo-island/ - terms and conditions apply.
New Shoots Festival is being held on the stunning surrounds of Penneshaw Oval on Saturday, March 25.
Limited early-bird tickets are on sale for $79 with the option to purchase camping tickets for $29 for the weekend. General admission tickets are $99.
There is a $45 shuttle bus service, servicing Parndana, American River and Kingscote. Book your tickets at: www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.