The Night Owls winners have been crowned after four weeks of competition at Birchmore Bowling Club on Kangaroo Island.
The team of D. Buick, H. Buick, L. Buick, D. Lovering and T. Buick received the inaugural "Night Owl Cup", sponsored jointly by the club and John Barrett from Wilandrow Contracting.
With full rinks, and a few extras, there was a great atmosphere over the fun filled rinks.
Lots of banter, sledging and plenty of competition between the teams.
Each team comprised of a bowler and three "newbies" and some new skills were learnt among the laughter.
Players were able to enjoy beverages from the bar and a hamburger before the start of play each week and enjoyed nibbles at the prize presentation.
A very big thank-you to all our volunteers for their work over the running of the competition. These comps would not be able to happen without your contribution.
The club is also very appreciative of the many local sponsors who helped in the provision of prizes on the night.
A very big thank-you to you all!
The competition is run each year and was a great success this year, after not being run for the last couple due to COVID.
But next year, Birchmore Bowling Club hopes to see you all back on the green for more Night Owl bowls! - Brenda Beal
