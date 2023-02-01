The Islander

Help for Kangaroo Island businesses to build disaster resilience

Updated February 1 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:47am
This memento of the bushfires still stands on Hickmans Road in Seddon, Kangaroo Island. Jan 9, 2020 was the day of the second wave of fire that tore through the centre of the Island. Picture by Stan Gorton

A free digital resource is now available to all Kangaroo Island business owners, designed to help mitigate impacts of natural disaster or other widespread disruption.

