Help for Kangaroo Island businesses to build disaster resilience

A free digital resource is now available to all Kangaroo Island business owners, designed to help mitigate impacts of natural disaster or other widespread disruption.
The Kangaroo Island Business Climate Roadmap was developed by social enterprise, Resilient Ready, in collaboration with the KI Business Hub and a local steering committee.
The project was supported by the SA Government and SA Fire and Emergency Services Commission or SAFECOM.
The roadmap delivers 16 learning modules to help users identify risks, plan responses, and build support networks.
Importantly, the Roadmap also features a series of case studies from the Island's tourism, hospitality and agriculture operators - people who have volunteered to share their learnings from previous disasters to allow others to learn from their experiences.
Kicking off with a short survey to determine a business's current strengths and weaknesses, this tool is available to all Kangaroo Island businesses, including not for-profits, until Dec. 31, 2023.
Visit the Resilient Ready website for more information, and to begin developing your tailored Roadmap.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell welcomed the project.
"Kangaroo Island business owners and operators are some of the busiest people I know and it's terrific to see the government continuing to work side by side with them," Mr Bignell said.
"Getting on and off the island really chews up time and takes people out of their businesses for longer than their counterparts who are closer to the CBD and don't need to catch a ferry or a plane to Adelaide and back."
Resilient Ready founder Renae Hanvin said the Kangaroo Island business community was well versed in understanding the impacts of disasters.
"Our digital Roadmap supports this community to take small steps to adapt where necessary to stay in business," Ms Hanvin said.
"It's a great outcome for Kangaroo Island, and we thank all who have taken time out to be part of its creation."
SA Minister for Small and Family Business, Andrea Michaels said the roadmap was a terrific example of business leaders being proactive and collaborating to ensure their community is best prepared for the next challenge.
"Kangaroo Island has had a tough few years, enduring the horrific 2019/20 bushfire season and COVID-19 tourism lull," Ms Michaels said.
"This vital project ensures that the lessons learned throughout this period won't be forgotten, with locals sharing their experiences as part of the digital learning tool."
SA Emergency Services Minister, Joe Szakacs said following catastrophic bushfires on Kangaroo Island in 2019/20, he was proud to be supporting proactive ways to mitigate any future bushfire and disaster risk.
"I encourage all business owners and tourism operators to access this new resource and ensure they have a plan to protect property, lives and other investments for any future natural disaster," Mr Szakacs said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.