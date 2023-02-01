The Islander

Gala Day at American River was a success, more events planned

By Trevor Hammond
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Emergency services were well represented at the 2023 American River Gala Day on Kangaroo Island, where a "fireman's challenge" competition was held. Picture by Trevor Hammond

As the cool grey of early morning lifted and the weather warmed up, so too did crowd numbers and activities at American River's recent Gala Day on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

