Gala Day at American River was a success, more events planned

As the cool grey of early morning lifted and the weather warmed up, so too did crowd numbers and activities at American River's recent Gala Day on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Presented by the American River Community and Sports Association, the town's oval was soon buzzing with visitors browsing the many art and craft stalls.
A variety of food and coffee vans were on hand to tempt the tummies of patrons while they took in the day's offerings.
The presence of local services and other organisations, such as the CFS, SA Ambulance and Rebuild Independence Group, was further supported by a display of interesting motor vehicles.
There were early vehicles like the charming Citroen 2CV and a Model A Ford, through several from the 60s and 70s, right up to a couple of very new examples of the species.
Novelty games and races were held for the young - and not-so young!
There were a variety of prizes to be won, donated by various sponsors - Mercure American River Lodge, Islander Estate Wines, Louise, Alan and Tanya Thomas, Carol and Trevor Hammond.
The crowd was treated to the wonderful performance of two songs by six-year old singer Maggie Banton, who had performed "We Are Australian" at the KI Australia Day Celebrations.
Gala Day master of ceremonies Richard Cotterill kept the day's program ticking along, and a special presentation by Kangaroo Island mayor Michael Pengilly was made to Carrie Higson and Kim Gutteridge for their major contribution to American River's ART Gallery.
Association event organiser Tanya Thomas estimated about 200 people attended, and reported that stall-holders were happy with their participation.
The Gala Day, normally an annual event, had not been held for the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.
Ms Thomas thanked the sponsors and expressed her gratitude to the many volunteers who gave their time to help prepare and present the successful day.
The American River Community and Sports Association is planning more community events for 2023, starting with the annual Easter fishing competition, now only a few weeks away. - Trevor Hammond
