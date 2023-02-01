Community rallies around Parndana couple who lost everything in house fire

The Kangaroo Island community is rallying around June and Rick Rasmussen, who lost everything when their house at Parndana burned to the ground in December.
Spearheading efforts are an American couple on a mission for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mitch and Dova Dickerson, who have the support of KI mayor Michael Pengilly.
The Dickersons say Rick and June were all set to retire after saving, working and paying off their mortgage for the Jubilee Avenue house when tragedy struck just before Christmas.
All their worldly belongings, as well as decorations, gifts and their hard-earned future literally went up in a ball of flames on Dec. 17, 2022.
The Rasmussens believe a solar-system battery bank exploded, and within four minutes, the house was fully engulfed and all they had were the clothes on their backs.
Since that day, they have, nearly single-handedly raked, shovelled, crawled over rubble and wept a bit as they worked their way down to the foundation.
They plan to rebuild a new house on the foundation as soon as they can.
And they have not been put off by the solar system fire and plan to go off grid again, just with a different, more safe battery system.
June and Rick are now living in the metal garage behind what remains of their home with a few donated furnishings by concerned individuals.
With memories of the bushfire that impacted every member of the community just a few years ago, the Dickersons feel compassion and empathy for their tragedy of loss with no insurance.
June and Rick stayed in Parndana all through January 2020, determined to save their house.
After the fires, June worked with Blaze Aid to help her fellow Islanders, while Rick continues to work in the island's potato industry.
The couple thankfully were able to find some documents and items in the fire's remains, but now are having to rebuild their lives.
June said she would love to get a replacement spinning wheel and other items for her hobby of spinning and weaving.
Donations sites will be set up in Kingscote for those who are interested to assisting them.
Helping out are two new Kingscote residents, Mitch and Dova Dickerson, who are here serving an 18-month service mission for their church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They hail from a small agricultural community in rural Indiana, USA. They are the parents of five children and 20 grandchildren.
Elder Dickerson said he enjoys working with his hands, problem solving, sports and meeting people.
Sister Dickerson is an avid gardener, reader, loves walks and the beauty of the island has inspired her to try her hand at painting again.
Their time here is devoted to service and sharing, both with their congregation on KI and the local community at large.
"We are thrilled to be here - in one of the most beautiful places we have ever lived," elder Dickerson said.
"Apart from the natural beauty of the island, we have loved our interactions with the warm-hearted residents of the island and look forward to many opportunities to get to know them and serve alongside them."
The Dickinsons said they hope to raise several thousand dollars to help with the rebuild, and they are confident that can raise a substantial amount with the assistance of the KI community and the mayor.
June's daughter Jess meanwhile has also set up a GoFundMe page under the title of "A family home destroyed by fire" where donations can be made.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.