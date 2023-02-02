Massive increase in wallaby, kangaroo cull numbers for Kangaroo Island

The state government will allow 19,200 tamar wallabies, a 500 per cent increase, and 4100 kangaroos to be shot on Kangaroo Island in 2023.
This comes as South Australia's annual commercial shooting quota for kangaroos for 2023 has increased by 39 per cent to 576,300.
2023 Quota Report for Commercial Harvest of Kangaroos for South Australia shows that 10 per cent of Kangaroo Island's population of western grey kangaroos can be killed, or 4100 individuals.
For tamar wallabies, the report allows the shooting of 5 per cent of Kangaroo Island's population for a total of 19,200 allowed to be shot.
The Department for Environment and Water says 2023 quotas for "harvesting" kangaroos, euros and wallabies reflect an increase of kangaroo numbers across the state of about 1.1 million.
But Kangaroo Island's peak conservation organisation says the real numbers of the Island's macropods is unknown.
And the large increase in harvesting was a concern, given the impacts of the 2019/2020 bushfires that wiped out half the Island.
The state's Commercial Kangaroo Harvest 2023 Quota Report shows western grey numbers rising 50 per cent in a year to 1.1 million.
The Department for Environment and Water's commercial kangaroo harvest quota report can be found here.
The Islander asked why so many kangaroos and wallabies were being allowed to be killed?
A department spokesperson said the department "employed a risk based approach to kangaroo surveys and setting of commercial quota".
Following the 2019/2020 bushfires on Kangaroo Island, additional surveys had been undertaken on Kangaroo Island using unmanned aerial vehicles to provide a more accurate population estimate.
"South Australia uses a proportional harvesting strategy to account for the fluctuations in species abundance over time while allowing an ecologically sustainable harvest," the spokesperson said.
The commercial kangaroo harvest provided an option, in addition to non-lethal management techniques and non-commercial permits to destroy wildlife, to support land managers to manage the impacts of kangaroos and enables the economic use of those animals that would otherwise be destroyed under a non-commercial destruction permit.
While the number of kangaroos commercially harvested cannot exceed the quota for each subregion, the numbers that are actually harvested will depend on decisions made by kangaroo field processors.
For example, in 2022, a total of 135 tammar wallabies were commercially harvested on Kangaroo Island, despite a quota of 2900.
Commercial harvesting of kangaroos may only be undertaken by accredited kangaroo field processors.
Eco-action kangaroo concerns
Kangaroo Island Eco-Action spokesperson Fraser Vickery has followed kangaroo issues for decades, previously heading up National Parks on the Island.
He also is a long-term member of the state Kangaroo Management Committee that set the cull limits for the "commercial zone", which now covers the entire state, including KI.
The Kangaroo Island kangaroo was an endemic sub-species of the Western Grey Kangaroo and is found nowhere else in Australia, he said.
"The population is unknown - (the department) does not do any surveys or monitoring of overabundant species populations here on the Island," he said.
"The species is probably overabundant but we have no data."
Any department estimates were bound to be wildly inaccurate - and any surveys of macropods in woodland and forest habitats were by their nature inaccurate, he said.
"Thousands of animals are shot illegally, and cruelly, by untrained shooters every year and (the department) does no enforcement of wildlife regulations here on KI," he said.
Kangaroo populations on KI were patchy and were significantly impacted by the recent fires, he said.
He alleged the commercial harvesting of macropods in southern South Australia - the SE and KI, south of the old commercial zone, had been a complete failure with shooters targeting the wrong species during trials - eastern greys instead of western greys.
"Those regions are not suitable for commercial operations - variable numbers annually and seasonally, remote access, complexity of operating in populated areas, public safety and the potential effect on tourism," he said.
"The issue is best managed by local destruction permits, following gathering and assessment of regional population data, issued to landholders but implemented by trained and accredited field processors-shooters, and followed up by port cull surveys and where necessary compliance checks."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
