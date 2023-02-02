Australia Day ambassador Kate Swaffer spoke about Indigenous recognition, as well as dementia awareness, at Kangaroo Island's 2023 ceremony.
Ms Swaffer was selected as the Australia Day Council SA ambassador to Kangaroo Island for 2023.
She was South Australia's Australian Of The Year in 2017, and hails from a property between Cleve and Lock on the Eyre Peninsula.
In her KI speech, she said the two overarching themes for Australia Day 2023 were Belonging to Country and Connecting to Nature.
"Together, we can reflect on our past and accept the truth of our history as well as respect that we all have a contribution to make to the new story of Australia, whilst celebrating being part of a diverse and multicultural nation, but always remembering why many First Nations Australians will feel sorrow and will mourn," she said.
"I personally feel this sorrow too, and also mourn past and current injustices to our First Nations Australians. Today is also a day of survival.
"But as we remember past wrongs, this pivotal day in the history of our ancient continent, we can show respect and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples' survival, and their resilience and enduring culture, and most especially their willingness to work together with us for a better future for everyone, despite the wrongs."
Personally, she did not see acknowledgments of First Nations Australians as divisive and "I see it as respectful and appropriate, and sincerely hope all Australians will find it in their hearts to one day see this too".
She then spoke about her work being centred on the human rights and social justice for all people with dementia, as well as all older Australians.
"There are an estimated 500,000 people with dementia in Australia, and 2,500 new diagnoses every week," she said.
"Therefore, without a medical breakthrough, and risk reduction strategies by governments and individuals, the human cost and economic cost will only rise.
"The World Health Organisation states dementia is a major cause of disability and dependence globally, and in Australia, it is the leading cause of death in women, and the second leading cause of men.
"I continue my work, because too many people with dementia are abandoned by family and friends and receive little if any support to live positively.
"Following my own diagnosis at the age of 49 years, almost 15 years ago, a married working mother of two teenage sons, I was advised to give up work, give up study and to go home and get my end of life affairs in order, via aged care including attending aged care respite a day a month to get used to it.
"This is one of the many things I campaign against, as I want future people diagnosed with dementia to be supported to live as positively, and independently as possible.
"Seeing the symptoms of dementia as disabilities, provides us with a new way to support people with dementia to do this."
