Kangaroo Island Yacht Club sailing continues for the 2023 summer on Saturday afternoons, with the race beginning at 2pm.
There was sail training as at the beginning of the season, but anyone interested can stop by to check out the action.
On the last Saturday of January, things were a bit different as there were four catamarans competing, two Attungas and two Arrows.
There was also a unique mono hull designed and built by KI Yacht Club member Frank Hazelgrove.
Ruth Loechel was in the lead on Arrow "Alie8" for some time, until she ditched, while Mark on his Arrow had to come ashore to fix his tiller extension
Ruth was eventually rescued by Steve Gregor and Richard Ley on the support boat "Viking".
Golden oldies skipper Wayne Loechel and Malcolm Walden crewed the Attunga "Aristocat". But they had a breakage and had to retire.
In the end, Steve Morgan on his Attunga "Lynx II" won the race handily.
New sailing club participant Nathan was on the beach all afternoon helping all the boats, and in particular he assisted Greg work out the rigging on his latest acquisition, a 14-foot catamaran.
Greg eventually got out on the water, just as the other boats started coming back.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
