From this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, visiting chef Alana Brabin will be heading up the Enchanted Fig Tree kitchen at Middle River on Kangaroo Island.
This iconic dining destination on KI's stunning north coast features tables set under a massive fig tree, and starlit dinners in an old shearing shed.
Gastronomo dining experiences founder Nick Hannaford would love to see the KI locals come and see what all the fuss is about.
There is a special Valentine's Day dinner to treat your special other half, while lunches are five days a week until the season ends on April 10, 2023.
Chef Alana this Saturday reveals her menu for the second half of the season's menu as she extends the popular Starlit dinners from January, through to March 11, 2023.
Inspired by the southern stars and colours of the universe, the Starlit dinners start with canapes and a welcome cocktail in a secret location before guests are led down a winding path to a small opening in the Enchanted Fig Tree, just before dusk.
Inside the trees awesome canopy, a selection of tasting courses is revealed as the tiny bud lights and candles provide the flickering light to dine...
As the last sweet taste is served for dessert, the tree and surrounds are lit up with a garden of light, colour and a thousand stars.
Special Valentines opening
For locals and visitors thinking of popping 'the question' or celebrating years of glorious love, the Gastronomo team will also be opening one very special Starlit dinner on Valentine's Day for an evening full of romance and magic.
The special Valentines dinner includes seven tasting courses - three canapes, four plated - a complimentary lover's cocktail on arrival and the first glass of bubbles in the tree.
Live entertainment will also feature amongst the flame lit limbs and twinkling lights.
The extended Starlit dinner dates are as follows:
All bookings via the Gastronomo website at: https://gastronomodining.com.au/book/
Ferry, travel, accommodation and dining packages to Kangaroo Island can be made through Gastronomo's travel partner SeaLink on 131301 or bookings@sealink.com.au
A bit about chef Alana Brabin - If You're Game Food Experiences
Alana, is at home foraging foods from the land or sharing her fire cooking skills and techniques through collaboration and masterclass workshops.
This year Alana is the food curator and ambassador for the Adelaide Beer and Barbecue festival, with some very exciting announcements coming up soon.
Alana has been featured at Tasting Australia Town Square, Beer and Barbecue festival, Pinot Palooza, and is a key participant of The Travelling Table Festival - celebrating migrant culture and food.
Alana's passion project is creating unique food experiences in the Barossa, with an aim to share the joy of cooking, creating, and the sharing of food.
The Gastronomo team and the many Island food producers are looking forward to what menu Alana creates to round off the second half of the season at The Enchanted Fig Tree.
Alana's menu can be sampled at The Enchanted Fig Tree from Feb. 4 2023. Lunches five days a week until the season ends on April, 10 2023.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.