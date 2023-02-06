The Islander
Photos

Three yachts sail port course in a 12-knot sou 'easterly at Kangaroo Island Yacht Club

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Only three yachts sailed the race, a port course in a 10 to 12-knot sou 'easterly on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.