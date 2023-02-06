Only three yachts sailed the race, a port course in a 10 to 12-knot sou 'easterly on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Nathan Ley and Ebony Bruce came first in a Pacer, Scott Ellson took daughter Teagan out in a Laser to teach her the ropes and came second.
The girls Kiralee Ellson and Sophie Stokes enjoyed their first time sailing in a race in a Pacer and came home third.
Linc Willson Sail Board Instructor along with son Adam was showing the rigging of the windsurfer to newies Dad Kevin and son Zach Stokes, while on the beach Barry Rhodes was helping Greg Bull raise his mast on his Maricat catamaran.
Lynette Ley, Bridge, was busy getting the details of all intending sailors.
All drama unfolded after the race as Viking manned by Steve Gregor and Ian Schaefer after picking up the buoys blew a fuse and ended up getting towed in by Luke Marshmann holidaying from Bourke in NSW and heading out for a fishing trip.
Stuck on the blue line and unable to raise the rudder Ebony Bruce came to the rescue and manually operated the trim so the rescue boat could come into shallow water and be loaded on the boat trailer. - The Scribe
