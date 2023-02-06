Kangaroo Island entomologist Dr Richard Glatz has just discovered another previously unknown species.
He recently described a new genus of wasp and authored a report on the wasp's reliance on the new family of moths that he discovered in 2009.
Dr Glatz has long lobbied for the protection of habitat on KI, and this latest discovery proves how interconnected and vulnerable the Island's ecology can be.
Dr Glatz meanwhile is also having a local builder construct a new fire-proof building for his collection that he has nicknamed "the bunker".
The 6-metre-by-3-metre, windowless and gutterless building was designed by local architect Rob Ellson, featuring 28.5cm thick walls made of aerated cement panels.
It is now nearing completion, and he will soon be moving over the collection, freeing up a lot of space in his crammed office building.
He was inspired to build the room after the 2019/2020 fires when he realised he was not able to pack up what essentially was his life's work.
The collection now numbers about 70,000 individual insect specimens.
"The idea was the document the insect biodiversity of KI," he said. "The Island is known for its biodiversity and yet its insects had never been done before."
He hopes his collection will eventually be absorbed by the SA Museum.
About 75 per cent of the collection was found on KI, and about the same percentage was collected by Dr Glatz himself.
Fellow KI entomologist Andy Young has also made significant contributions to the collection.
New wasp specimen
Among the specimens to be stored in the bunker will be the new wasp - Ovaustra aurantia.
"What is cool apart from being a new genus is that the wasp parasitises the enigma moth, which is the moth I discovered in 2009," Dr Glatz said.
That moth now bears his name - Aenigmetea glatzella - and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Discovering a whole, previously unknown family of any creatures was very unusual, particularly what was unchanged, ancient unique family.
"The enigma moth represented a whole new family of ancient moths that relies on one species of native pine - Callitris gracilis."
The moth caterpillars live under the bark of small branches of these pines, and Dr Glatz said he was observing the moth laying its eggs when he noticed the wasp following along.
"The new wasp relies on the moth, it parasitises the moth egg by laying its egg inside the moth egg, and so is equally endangered," he said.
The adult wasps and the moths are found together around October when the egg laying takes place.
The moth and wasp are found in most places where the pine occurs such as sandy areas between Baudin Beach and Emu Bay on the north coast, as well as Mouth Flat on the south coast.
"I haven't found it at Antechamber Bay, yet but I suspect it is there. Interestingly I found it on the few remaining pines on the roadside at Brownlow," he said.
You can check out Dr Glatz scientific report on the new wasp here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/aen.12627
There was still lots to discover on Kangaroo Island.
For example, he was currently documenting a species of jewelled beetle, found on KI after the fires that was is really rare on the mainland, not having been seen for 40 years.
A man of many talents, Dr Glatz will appear with bandmate Richard Cotterill and their band Double Header at the New Shoots Music Festival at Penneshaw on March 5.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.