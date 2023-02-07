Have your say on SA government's review of beach driving speed limits

South Australians now have the opportunity to have their say on proposed options to lower speed limits on the state's beaches, improving safety for all beach goers.
Currently, beaches in SA are considered "road related areas" under the Road Traffic Act 1961 and the Australian Road Rules. This means that where there is no signed speed limit, the default speed limit for a non built-up area of 100km/h applies.
On Kangaroo Island, the council on its website states there are 13 beaches where vehicles are allowed limited access to launch boats.
Only Emu Bay and Snelling beaches allow driving the length of the beach, and Emu Bay already has a speed limit of 20km/h.
In the period 2017-2021, there were 29 reported crashes on SA beaches resulting in the loss of one life, 15 serious injuries and 13 minor injuries.
The most recent beach driving accident on KI occurred on Jan. 11, 2023 when an Adelaide woman sustained injuries and was airlifted from Snelling Beach after being run over.
Speed was reported as a contributing factor in approximately 50 per cent of these crashes.
As part of a State Government review to improve beach safety, a yourSAy survey has been launched and is seeking feedback about four options to better manage speed limits on beaches and asks South Australians to provide feedback on the below:
Community members are invited to provide their feedback on the above options, outlined within a Speed Limits on Beaches discussion paper, until consultation closes on Friday, March 17, 2023.
To submit feedback, please visit https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/speed-limits-on-beaches
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport has previously approved a speed limit of 10km/h for Moana, Aldinga and Sellicks beaches and recently approved a 40km/h speed limit for Goolwa Beach, in the interest of road safety.
SA Emergency Services Minister, Joe Szakacs said beaches represented a unique driving environment that was totally different and less predictable than more conventional road environments.
Without any formal road infrastructure there was no separation between vehicles and people in beach environments, posing potential risks to other beach goers, he said.
Under current road laws, many SA beaches have a default speed limit of 100km/h. Speed has been the cause of about 50 per cent of crashes on all beaches between 2017 and 2021.
The state government is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all beach users, he said
"I encourage the community to get involved and help to make South Australia's amazing beaches safer for all," he said.
Member for Mawson Leon Bignell, said we were very fortunate to have beaches in South Australia where people can drive their cars.
"It makes beaches accessible for older people and those with mobility issues," Mr Bignell said.
"Families can pack the car full of sporting equipment and shades and enjoy everything from beach cricket to stand up paddle boarding.
"But the risk has to be managed and anywhere there are people - especially children - mixing with vehicles we need to have rules to make the environment as safe as possible.
"It's why I support the government's move to consult the people of SA to come up with suggestions on making our beaches safer."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
