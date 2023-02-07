The Islander

Seagrass meadows being restored in waters around Fleurieu Peninsula

Updated February 7 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:03pm
OzFish project manager for SA, Rachel Williams collecting seagrass seeds off the beach for the "Seeds for Snapper" initiative on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Picture supplied

The restoration of vitally important seagrass meadows to the waters around the Fleurieu Peninsula is a step closer after the incredible efforts of an army of local community volunteers, led by recreational fishers.

