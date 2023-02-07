Seagrass meadows being restored in waters around Fleurieu Peninsula

The restoration of vitally important seagrass meadows to the waters around the Fleurieu Peninsula is a step closer after the incredible efforts of an army of local community volunteers, led by recreational fishers.
More than 200 local people helped OzFish, Australia's only recreational fishing charity, collect and deploy almost 4000 seagrass seeds at strategic locations during December and January.
This was the first year OzFish delivered its "Seeds for Snapper" initiative on the Fleurieu Peninsula and it was a successful debut.
The volunteers dedicated more than 1080 hours to collecting seagrass fruits from the ocean's surface and along the region's beaches, before processing the seeds by hand and sewing them into biodegradable sandbags.
More than 130 sandbags were then placed into the ocean at points identified by marine scientists to offer the best opportunity for the seeds to flourish.
Seagrass meadows are a vital part of a healthy marine ecosystem, providing habitat for native fish, as well as stabilising soil and sediment which helps to protect shorelines from erosion and storms.
They are also effective climate mitigation tools by sequestering carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. A hectare of seagrass stores up to 35 times more carbon than a hectare of rainforest.
Unfortunately, more thousands of hectares of seagrass meadows have been lost from SA's coastline, having a detrimental impact on native fish populations.
OzFish project manager for SA, Rachel Williams thanked local people and businesses for their support during seagrass season.
"This was our first year delivering seagrass restoration on the Fleurieu Peninsula and the engagement we've had from local recreation fishers, the wider community, and businesses has been fantastic," she said.
"Without their dedication to collecting the fruit, sewing the seeds into sandbags, and getting them back into the ocean, we wouldn't have been able to deploy more than 3750 seeds to where they are needed.
"This is a significant first step towards restoring thriving seagrass meadows to the waters around the region and giving our native fish populations and other wildlife a helping hand.
"The success of Seeds for Snapper's first year here really underlines the positive impact working towards a common goal can have. We're already looking forward to building on this success and making next year even bigger and better."
Seeds for Snapper in the Fleurieu Peninsula is supported by Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board with funding from the state government's Landscapes Priorities Fund, and BCF - Boating, Camping, Fishing.
Project partners include City of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina Council, SA Research and Development Institute, RecFishSA, SA government - Department for Environment and Water, SA Water, Environment Protection Authority, and Aquatic Biosecurity.
The project was also supported by The Big Duck - a famous sight on the waters around Victor Harbor - which helped to deploy sandbags.
This year was the first that OzFish volunteers delivered two seagrass restoration projects in SA.
Seeds for Snapper returned along Adelaide's metropolitan coastline where more than 500 volunteers deployed over 15,000 seagrass seeds.
To read more about OzFish's program of seagrass restoration in South Australia and across the country, please visit: https://ozfish.org.au/programs/seagrass-restoration/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.