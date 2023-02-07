Kangaroo Island will benefit from $191,250 in additional funding that should see the last 30 feral pigs completely eradicated by June 2023.
The additional funding will allow for swift action on any new incursions of pigs, and then demonstrate proof of freedom of the pest through monitoring cameras and eDNA sample collection around the island.
Meanwhile, KI Landscape Board is November introduced a new permit system for owners of domestic pigs on the Island.
The KI Feral Pig Eradication program has culled 872 feral pigs, with fewer than 30 feral pigs estimated to remain on the island.
The final few pigs are expected to be culled by June 2023. The final thermally assisted aerial cull will take place between April and June.
This pig monitoring and final eradication project is delivered in partnership with the KI Landscape Board, farmers and landholders, SA National Parks and Wildlife Service, KI Land for Wildlife, and other local stakeholders.
Since the 2019-2020 bushfires, the SA and federal governments have provided close to $4.6million in funding for the KI Feral Pig Eradication project.
The state government has now committed additional funding to ensure this program can continue for the benefit of the local community.
The original funding for disaster relief was made available through the state and federal National Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Additional funding has been provided through the Local Economic Recovery Program, jointly funded by the South Australian and Australian Governments.
SA Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven said removing feral pigs would save an estimated $1 million a year and reduce impacts on Kangaroo Island's biodiversity.
"The feral pig eradication has been a huge success story which provided great outcomes for residents, the environment and for local primary production," she said.
"This additional funding means we can continue to protect Kangaroo Island's pristine environment, to remain free from many pests and diseases.
"Efforts have been hugely successful and the result of government agencies and local stakeholders working together."
KI Landscape Board presiding member and livestock producer, Andrew Heinrich welcomed the additional funding.
"Having eradicated feral deer and goats from Kangaroo Island, to now have feral pigs on the brink of eradication is an incredible silver lining from the devastating bushfires of 2019-20," he said.
"The additional support for these efforts has been particularly welcomed as farmers and everyone on the Island continue to rebuild their farms, homes, and lives."
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said after cleaning up deer and goats on KI, it was "terrific to have the final remaining pigs in our sights".
"The pigs cause environmental and economic damage to the island and this extra money will hopefully finish off the job, which has been a perennial problem ever since the first pigs were released on the Island around 200 years ago," he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.