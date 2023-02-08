The Islander

CSIRO and University of South Australia research sheds light on long-distance travel of seabirds

Updated February 10 2023 - 9:57am, first published February 8 2023 - 11:10am
The black-browed albatross was one of the large seabird species examined in the University of South Australia study that analysed feathers of 15 species from the western South Pacific Ocean and Tasman Sea. Picture by Dr Lauren Roman

New research by the CSIRO and University of South Australia is shedding light on why wandering albatrosses circumnavigate the Southern Ocean up to three times a year.

