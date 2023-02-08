New research by the CSIRO and University of South Australia is shedding light on why wandering albatrosses circumnavigate the Southern Ocean up to three times a year.
Researchers involved include Dr Topa Petit, associate professor of Wildlife Ecology at UniSA and associate researcher at Kangaroo Island Research Station.
She and the the other UniSA scientists are excited that data may unlock the mystery as to why seabirds travel extraordinary distances when fish, squid, and krill are available locally.
In a landmark paper, researchers for the first time propose that large seabirds seek more than just food, they may also seek nutrients that are available in seawater and transferred to their food sources.
Check out report here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/geb.13629
The research is key to understand the movement of the highly threatened group of tube-nosed seabirds, which are slow breeders and difficult to study because of their open ocean habits.
The analysis of seabird feathers of 15 species from the global biodiversity hotspot of the western South Pacific Ocean and Tasman Sea revealed that large species - 400 g or more - generally had element fingerprints in their feathers that did not match nutrient availability at the collection site.
Elements in the feathers of smaller, lower-trophic birds represented those in the ocean basins where they were feeding.
Dr Farzana Kastury of the University of South Australia led the laboratory analyses.
"We were surprised by the differences in some element concentrations in the feathers. For example, iron in broad-billed prion feathers was about 500 times greater than what it was in wandering-type albatross feathers," Dr Kastury said
This evidence suggests that the different availability of nutrients in different ocean basins, in addition to primary productivity, affects the biogeography and migration of seabirds within the hemisphere.
Dr Topa Petit said the research had important implications.
"Climate change affects seasonal Southern Ocean productivity and associated nutrient cycles and redistribution, so the use of nutrient hotspots by all types of marine species could be altered, with broad ecosystem consequences," Dr Petit said.
"The link between ocean nutrient hotspots and wide-ranging marine species is important to understand."
Dr Lauren Roman of CSIRO Environment was the first author of the study.
"Research to date has focused mostly on ocean productivity to explain marine megafauna biodiversity hotspots," Dr Roman said.
"It is fascinating to think that highly mobile marine animals may be travelling long distances to meet their mineral needs, in addition to their energy needs.
"Marine protected areas and seabird sanctuaries should consider micronutrient availability in oceans in addition to food resources."
The researchers found two exceptions to the general body size-trace element pattern.
"Although physiological processes may be responsible for the results, it is possible that these birds' behaviours, or the behaviour of specific populations, might not fit the 'typical' patterns of similarly sized seabirds," Dr Roman said.
Dr Petit said the paper provided food for thought to wildlife ecologists, physiologists, biogeographers, marine geologists, and more.
"Much research is still needed to understand the ecology of pelagic species in the context of ocean processes such as hydrothermal vents, for example, but our results point at the significance of micronutrient availability in the survival of large seabirds," she said.
The research was funded by a BirdLife Australia, an Australian Bird Environment Fund grant and a Sea World Research and Rescue Foundation Marine Vertebrates grant.
