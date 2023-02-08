Whether or not an Acknowledgement of Country should be read before each monthly meeting of the Kangaroo Island Council reflects national Voice to Parliament debate.
In 2023, Australians will have their say in a referendum on whether to update the Constitution to include an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
The KI Council passed a motion at its December 6, 2022 meeting that an Acknowledgement of Country be read before each meeting, and the wording was specified.
The agenda for the January 17, 2023 meeting stated the mayor would read the statement at the start of the meeting.
When this failed to happen, a motion was put forward and seconded that the deputy mayor read the Acknowledgement of Country.
The mayor refused to accept the motion.
The debate about whether the KI Council should have the statement has taken place on social media, as well as being covered by various state media.
The Islander contacted mayor Michael Pengilly but he declined to comment.
The agenda for the KI Council's Feb. 14 meeting has yet to be published, but the council website does list a "special information/briefing session" meeting to take place prior at 8.45am.
That meeting entitled "Values and Behaviours" is closed to the public and "not a matter for the council agenda".
Mr Pengilly said the new council had not yet had a chance to meet in private and the session was chance to discuss various points for the next four years ahead.
KI's Australia Day ambassador Kate Swaffer, an advocate for dementia awareness and human rights, spoke about giving a voice to Indigenous Australians at the 2023 ceremony.
Personally, she did not see acknowledgments of First Nations Australians as divisive and "I see it as respectful and appropriate, and sincerely hope all Australians will find it in their hearts to one day see this too".
The debate over the Acknowledgment of Country on KI comes as Australia moves to implement a national Voice to Parliament.
The SA government meanwhile hopes laws to create a state-based First Nations Voice to Parliament will pass by Easter 2023.
The Labor Party and Greens support the Voice, while the National Party opposes the referendum and the Liberal Party is asking for more information.
Surveys have also revealed while there is general support for legislation, a gap exists between various age groups, with Millennials and Generation Z supporting the Voice, while support was less among Baby Boomers and Inter-war Generation.
You can read more about the Voice to Parliament at the federal government's National Indigenous Australians Agency website.
The NIAA is leading preparation for the referendum through First Nations engagement, coordination across the Australian public service and supporting government processes.
The Voice will be an independent, representative advisory body for First Nations people.
It will provide a permanent means to advise the Australian Parliament and federal government on the views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on matters that affect them.
A set of principles that describe how the Voice will work were agreed to by the First Nations Referendum Working Group.
The Canberra Times is reporting voters in the referendum to add an Indigenous voice to the constitution may get a mailed pamphlet, after Labor opened talks with the coalition on the idea.
