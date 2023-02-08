The Islander
Opinion

University essay explores Kangaroo Island's complex Indigenous history

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:09pm, first published February 8 2023 - 12:29pm
The first child born on Kangaroo Island, Mary Thomas (Seymour) with her unmarried daughter (left), Mary's father Nat Thomas was described in some journals as a convict from Tasmania, who arrived by boat with a "black woman", named Sophie. The Thomas line has continued unbroken to the present day. Picture from Neville Cordes' book, "Kangaroo Island: 184 Great Years"

In the the wake of the ongoing Acknowledgement to Country Controversy on Kangaroo Island, The Islander was contacted by recent university graduate Jessica Rowe suggesting we publish her essay on the Island's Indigenous history.

