University essay explores Kangaroo Island's complex Indigenous history

In the the wake of the ongoing Acknowledgement to Country Controversy on Kangaroo Island, The Islander was contacted by recent university graduate Jessica Rowe suggesting we publish her essay on the Island's Indigenous history.
Jessica's parents operate KI Shellfish at American River and she graduated in 2022 from Flinders University with a Bachelor of Creative Arts: Screen.
Her essay is entitled "How constructs of race and civilisation shape Kangaroo Island's/Karta's historical narrative".
Here is a shortened version of her full essay with photos from Neville Cordes book, "Kangaroo Island: 184 Great Years":
Before Kangaroo Island (Karta) was colonised by the South Australian Company in 1836, it had been home to a community of sealers since around 1803.
In 1826, The Australian claimed that there were 30 American and European sealer men and 40 Aboriginal women living on the Island.
These women were abducted by the sealers, two from either Tasmania or the mainland, torn from their families and country, and forced into a life of slavery.
The narratives that emerged around this community stem from, and are perpetrated by, the construction of race and civilisation, and race-science.
Influenced by these constructions and ideas, the colonists who arrived in 1836 cast out the Aboriginal families of Karta, and rewrote an historical narrative that ignored traces of "the uncivilised" and imagined an exclusively colonial beginning.
In 1859, Charles Darwin's book "Origin of Species" began the rise in the belief of Darwinism and evolution in popular science.
Social Darwinism was used to justify the taking of land and lives of Indigenous peoples in Australia, and is responsible for many of the narratives and stereotypes perpetrated during the colonial period and in the present day.
Through these ideas the binary of "savage" vs "civilised" emerged.
Indigenous Australians' humanity, civility and intellect have been measured against white definitions and constructs.
These ideas are evident in narratives perpetrated by news articles, research findings and captain's logs that emerged during the 1800s about the sealers living on Karta.
In 1819 Captain Sutherland visited the island, and wrote "They are complete savaged, living in bark huts like the natives, not cultivating anything (...)."
Included in "The Islanders", a text written in the 1850s that Professor Rick Hosking recently re-published as a critical edition , Sir Archibald Grenfell Price is recorded to have described Karta as "one of the most savage white communities that the British Empire (...) has seen."
The white sealers were frowned upon for adapting a lifestyle perceived as similar to that of Indigenous people.
In her book "Unearthed: The Aboriginal Tasmanians of Kangaroo Island," Rebe Taylor explains, "(...) Aboriginal women were vital to settlements. (...) Men such as Fireball Bates, Nat Thomas and Governor Wallen were empowered by their Aboriginal partners, suits of hide, fresh kangaroo and chicken meat, cabbages and potatoes. They could lord it over men who had only flour and salted meat, damp woollen coats, and the beach to sleep on."
The Aboriginal women and their knowledge were intrinsic to the survival of life on the Island, without them, a "civilisation" would cease to exist.
However, it is clear that this community did not align with the white definition of civilisation. Because they weren't "advancing" the empirical regime, they were essentially shunned by colonists and the media.
In her book, Taylor highlights the connection between race and narratives about the sealers.
Referring to the Indigenous women, she writes, "(...) without 'abducted chattels' the men cannot be imagined as brutal. Without Aborigines by their side, they cannot be imagined as savage. (...) The shadow makes the man."
The 19th century narratives about Karta's sealers speak directly to the British Empire's genuine fear that if the "superior race" associated too closely to Indigenous people, they would essentially "fall into savagery".
In 1907 Historian John Blackett wrote, "in a spiritual sense [the sealer men] descended almost to the level of kangaroos."
Blackett's sentiment echoes that of racist ideas that dictate what is seen to be more human as opposed to "closer to nature".
After analysing an article published in the Hobart Town Gazette about the Islanders that mentioned the evident beating of the Indigenous women, Taylor explains that, "for all the journalists excited prose, he has only marginally more sympathy for the women than for the seals."
The press and accounts about the sealer community are clear examples of how constructs of race - the belief that some are less evolved than others and that the white definition of civilisation can be used to measure this - influenced historical narratives, levels of empathy, and who was accepted in white society.
Furthermore, the construct of race allowed the colonising families that arrived in 1836 to gain a monopoly over land.
On Karta, and across the world, the construct of race has been used to economically privilege the dominant culture.
Like in many rural areas, in the colonial era, land ownership equalled power.
The colonists aimed to keep land ownership within their families. There were eventually six core colonising families who owned most land on the east-end of the Island.
Historian Jean Nunn explains, "Marriage united the children of the earliest families. This helped to build a strong community which tended to exclude those without family connections."
As the first landowners and successful farmers on the island, the social and economic exclusion of the Aboriginal families is evident in the fact that most of the land belonging to these original families were only passed down a few generations.
Instead of including these "uncivilised" families with "Aboriginal blood" into their marriage circle, the colonists were able to keep land ownership between the six families.
Taylor explains that with the Aboriginal sealing families no longer holding land, the colonising families were left with the control over the Island's historical narrative.
Even in 1985 in a re-enactment of the South Australian Company's landing at Nepean bay, these families were reimagined through a colonial lens.
What was recorded as a peaceful meeting where sealer, Governor Henry Wallen, offered food to the company and apparently patronised them, has been reduced to violence, barbarity and blackface in the re-enactment.
It is clear that the construct of race can be used by the non-racialised for economic gain.
By excluding Aboriginal families from the marriage circle, the colonists kept farmland within the six families.
Ultimately, in recognising the privilege derived from ideas like racial purity and social Darwinism, the objectivity of 'science' is called into question.
Sadly, little is known about the Indigenous women who were taken to the Island.
Besides being from either Tasmania or the Mainland, their original language group and home is unknown to most historians.
As Taylor wrote, "Sometimes named, they are always a presence: blank, black spaces, the shadows of the white Islander men."
Indigenous women were often abducted violently in the colonial era, and the forced removal of Indigenous children from their families would actually be sanctioned in 1910 beginning the stolen generation .
James Tylor's scratched Daguerreotype collection, "Karta 10 (Island of The Dead)", comments on the forgotten history of Kangaroo Island as a central base for South Australian Colonialism, and the pain endured by the Indigenous women.
One memory that survived colonisation tells the story of one of the women attempting to swim to the mainland, failing and washing up at what was then called "Lubra Creek" now known as Chapman River, she was beaten by Nat Thomas.
The Island women were subject to many dehumanising acts.
Clearly, race as a construct uses social Darwinist ideas to create a racial hierarchy according to who is seen as "less evolved," these ideas influence how white culture defines civilisation, and in turn privileges non-racialised bodies and dehumanises racialised bodies.
In the case of Kangaroo Island, these constructs eased the conscience of the kidnapping sealers, dictated the way the Aboriginal sealer families were viewed in terms of civility, and enabled the economic and social exclusion of these families, ultimately influencing the Island's entire historical narrative.
