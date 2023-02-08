SA electric vehicle tax axed, more chargers coming to KI

South Australia's electric car owners no longer face the prospect of being slugged with a road users tax, with the idea scrapped by parliament.
A repeal bill to take down the former Liberal government's proposed EV levy has been passed by both houses, doing away with what SA Transport Minister Tom Koutsantonis says was a disincentive to choose the environmentally friendly option when buying a new car.
"South Australians should be encouraged to make environmentally-responsible choices, not met with new barriers," he said. "This backwards-thinking tax was another betrayal of the Liberals' low-taxing rhetoric, as well as a betrayal of the pursuit of clean energy solutions."
Calculated at two cents per kilometre for plug-in hybrids and 2.5 cents per km for any other electric vehicles, the charge was initially due to start last year before being delayed until July 2027, or when EV sales reach 30 per cent of the state's total car market.
On a positive note, the SA Liberal Party is introducing a bill to abolish the current hefty fines of $2000 for riders caught using privately owned e-scooters in public spaces, by enabling all e-scooters - and some other mobility devices - to be ridden on road or road related areas safely.
SA Greens Spokesperson for Manufacturing and Industry, Robert Simms MLC, called for more action.
"The Liberals' EV tax was an embarrassing blemish on South Australia's environmental record," Mr Simms said
"Now that the tax has been axed, it's time for the government to go further and provide real incentives to speed up the transition to electric vehicles in SA such as rebate programs and waiving stamp duty."
The Greens-Labor government in the ACT were waiving stamp duty, providing two years' free registration, and $15,000 no-interest loans for people buying electric vehicles, he said.
More charging for KI
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Kangaroo Island in the next two years.
The RAA plans to install five additional EV chargers in Kingscote, while the state government also plans to install chargers at the new Flinders Chase Visitor Centre also due to open in 2024.
Ampol that operates one of KI's service stations on Kingscote has announced intention to expand their EV charging networks.
And at least one Kangaroo Island mechanic has said he plans to train his technicians to service electric vehicles.
The Island was somewhat of a pioneer having its five ChargePoint charging stations for at least a decade thanks to previous progressive councils.
There are currently EV stations at council facilities at Penneshaw, American River, Kingscote, the KI Airport and Parndana.
Google also currently lists Tesla Destination at private residences on 106 Borda Road, Island Beach and also at Snelling Beach via 5995 North Coast Rd, Middle River.
The RAA, in partnership with the SA Government, is building South Australia's first statewide electric vehicle (EV) charging network.
By early 2024, with partner Chargefox, RAA will install 536 EV charging points at 140 new locations to create the state's first EV charging network. More than three-quarters of the new charge points will be located in regional SA.
Five of those stations will be on Kangaroo Island, although interestingly all were listed for Kingscote.
Interest in EVs grows
Public policy think tank the Australia Institute has welcomed the axing of the EV tax.
The bill's passage comes as research from the Australia Institute shows that interest in purchasing an EV has increased significantly among South Australians.
Key survey findings were:
"The SA Government should be congratulated for taking a leading role on EV policy and being the first jurisdiction to repeal this backwards tax on zero emissions cars," said Noah Schultz-Byard, SA director at The Australia Institute.
"The decision to repeal the tax has come at a key moment for electric vehicles in South Australia, as their popularity is increasing across the state and the political spectrum.
"A little over a year ago, just one in 10 South Australians said their next car was definitely going to be an EV. Now, one in four motorists say they will avoid petrol power altogether and opt for an EV when they're next shopping for a car.
"Our research shows that the increasing cost of petrol is a significant factor for many South Australian motorists who are considering making the switch to an EV.
"With the South Australian Government following through on its promise to repeal the state's EV Tax, it's likely the trend towards electrification will only increase in coming years."
