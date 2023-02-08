SA electric vehicle tax axed, more chargers coming to KI

A majority of South Australians (56 per cent) are considering purchasing an EV as their next vehicle, which is 14 per cent higher than August 2021. This includes one in four (25 per cent) who say their next car definitely will be an EV and one in three (31 per cent) who say their next car may be an EV.

Liberal voters were the most likely to say their next car definitely will be an EV, at 34 per cent, compared with 28 per cent of Greens voters and 13 per cent of Labor voters.