Singing cooking instructor Michelle Pearson is coming to Dudley Winery on Kangaroo Island for the 2023 Adelaide Fringe festival.
The Comfort Food Cabaret show takes place 7pm on Thursday, March 2 at the winery.
From Copenhagen to London, Edinburgh Fringe and sold-out shows at the Adelaide Fringe, multi award-winning performer, singer and cook, Michelle dishes up a delicious cabaret for all the senses.
While feeding her audience delectable dishes from a Mediterranean menu, Michelle takes you on an hilarious and heart-warming journey in Comfort Food Cabaret.
Born and living in SA, Michelle is a distinguished cabaret performer, vocalist and more recently cook and caterer.
"I can't wait to visit Dudley Wines on the beautiful Kangaroo Island," Michelle said.
"I have a real affection for performing in the regions and Kangaroo Island has a special place in my heart as I used to accompany my grandparents fortnightly on work trips as a child.
"I am looking forward to meeting all the local makers and foodies within the community."
With her seasoned musicians, Australia's singing cook presents a recipe of live music, storytelling and cooking featuring jazz, rock and pop from Etta James to Cold Chisel whilst celebrating local produce in this musical food cabaret sensation.
Comfort Food Cabaret merges home-style cooking with recipe demonstrations, family tales and musical cabaret featuring a live band.
It draws on Michelle's culture and personal experiences and has received widespread acclaim in Australia and overseas after sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe Festivals and Tasting Australia, as well as extraordinary performances at Copenhagen's three Michelin star restaurant, Geranium, and London's South Australia Club Gala Dinner.
She is recognised by her powerful and soulful sound, moving interpretations of songs and warmth and honesty in performance. Michelle is the recipient of the state government's Made in Adelaide Award and Best Cabaret Award at the Adelaide Fringe, as well as the Adelaide Theatre Guide's Award for Best Cabaret.
Join the party for a three-course menu featuring a seasonal entree, main and dessert that draw on Michelle's love of comfort food.
This is a night of indulgence as Michelle takes dinner and a show to a whole new level in this musical foodie experience.
Tickets cost $95, plus a Fringe booking fee, and includes set three course dinner and show. Suitable for ages 14 plus.
Tickets can be purchased via Fringetix or from the Dudley Wines Cellar Door at 8553 1333.
Find out more at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/comfort-food-cabaret-af2023
