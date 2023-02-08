The Islander
Singing cooking instructor Michelle Pearson coming to Dudley Winery on Kangaroo Island for Fringe performance

Updated February 9 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:06am
Singing cooking instructor Michelle Pearson is coming to Dudley Winery on Kangaroo Island for the 2023 Adelaide Fringe festival.

