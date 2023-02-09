The Islander

Kangaroo Island landholders travel to Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board workshop for World Soil Day

Updated February 9 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:01pm
Kangaroo Island landholders travelled to the mainland to attend the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board's workshop 'Where Food Begins', at Meadows on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, celebrating World Soil Day. Picture supplied

Soil is where our food begins. It is integral to our livelihoods, businesses and international food security.

