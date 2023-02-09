The Islander

Microplastics pollution found in Gulf St Vincent, other SA waters

Neralie Bailey
By Neralie Bailey
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:46pm
Flinders University professor Sophie Leterme from the Institute of NanoScale Science and Technology looked at pollution in freshwater creeks running into Gulf St Vincent. Pictures supplied

A study published last year by Flinders University researchers raised concerns about microplastics in human food supplies - including wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood sourced from the waters of South Australia.

