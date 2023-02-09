Kangaroo Island junior representative cricketers on Sunday, Feb 5 competed for the Callaby and Fuller shields.
The Under 13 Fuller Shield cricket game took place at Penneshaw between KI and Alexandra and Eastern Hills.
In the Callaby Shield, the U15 KI cricketers travelled to Rapid Bay also on Sunday, Feb 5 to face up against Alexandra and Eastern Hills.
Hills won the toss and elected to bat. Their left and right hand combination looked very technically strong from the get go.
KI put pressure on and created an unexpected run-out in the first five overs. This didn't seem to faze Hills as they batted on strongly.
Timmy Turner bowled a very consistent length, putting doubts in batsmen minds, and was unlucky to get not get a wicket in his first spell before drinks.
Hills were only one wicket down at first drinks break with a steady run rate.
KI came back out on the field with a bit more enthusiasm.
An excellent spell of leg spin bowling by Tyler Richardson was what KI needed.
Tyler Richardson and Tait Florance created opportunities, taking a wicket each, getting both the set batsmen out.
Two wickets turned into 3, with Koby Henderson grabbing the fourth wicket for KI.
Hills down four wickets at second drinks break.
Hills came out with great intent after the drinks break. It almost seemed their batsmen got stronger as the order went down.
KI struggled to keep the run rate down in the last 15 overs. Anything short or over pitched went to the boundary.
Hills put a lot of pressure on the bowlers and fielders, with a few uncharacteristic mistakes by KI.
Ryan Stoeckel was the pick of the bowlers in the last 15 overs grabbing a well-deserved wicket.
Timmy Turner picking up a wicket in his second spell and Jackson short also grabbing a wicket.
KI didn't give up even when things weren't going their way.
Hills ended up 7/264 and really showed their talent out there with the bat.
We knew Hills were going to be strong, but this was an excellent display of batting, one of which in my opinion was one of the strongest line ups I've seen in a long time.
KI had some lunch and came out to bat. Koby Henderson and Tyler came out first.
Hills were bowling tight areas, making KI work hard for their runs. Koby Henderson finding the middle and getting some well-needed runs for KI.
Koby Henderson making it to 21, but unfortunately a great catch at cover sent him walking.
KI was one down at drinks break with 45 on the board.
Steady start but Timmy and Tyler knew full well the run rate needed to increase. And the runs finally started to come easier for the boys.
The two lefties for KI really got into their groove with the bat.
Timmy hitting a very strong 30 but unfortunately hitting one to the square leg fielder. Tyler with great patience kept fighting.
Blaize and Tyler also had a great partnership together until Tyler got bowled by what to look to be Hills strongest bowler.
The pressure was on KI for another strong partnership to get them back in the game. That didn't seem to faze them as Tait and blaize really got going before the second drinks break.
KI was three down at second drinks break needing 10 an over in the last 15 overs.
Blaize and Tait came out fighting. Boundaries were flowing, some even getting hit off middle stump.
The KI crowd were on their feet. Tait hitting a six into the Hills crowd, really making the hills worried.
Blaize with an excellent played innings got to 30 and got caught on the boundary.
Tait battled on with some strong hitting, getting himself to a very quick 49 but unfortunately falling short of his half century.
This really gave KI a chance for a big upset win. KI 5/208 with four overs to go.
KI's back end gave it their all under extreme pressure and got KI to 9/236 off 45 overs. An excellent effort by the KI boys.
The batting and bowling was as tough as it gets and they showed they are capable of challenging any team.
The boys came off smiling knowing full well they did an amazing job. A win in the coaches eye and the spectators too.
Thanks to Ash and Hendo for doing square leg all day and Mum and Elijah for scoring.
Thanks to all the parents for all your support during the day. Was a very enjoyable and successful day for KI. - coach Georgia Weatherspoon
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.