Kangaroo Island junior cricketers compete for 2023 Callaby, Fuller Shields

By Georgia Weatherspoon
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:12am
The 2023 Kangaroo Island U15 Callaby Shield team was (back) co-captain Tyler Richardson, Jackson Short, Ryan Stoeckel, Koby Henderson, Eli Kuchel, Alby Hammat; (front) Blaize Whale, Callun Putland, Cameron Stewart, Tristan Warren, co-captain Tait Florance, Timmy Turner and coach Georgia Weatherspoon. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island junior representative cricketers on Sunday, Feb 5 competed for the Callaby and Fuller shields.

