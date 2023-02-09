Every KI business person will benefit from free access to the "Kangaroo Island Business Climate Roadmap" digital learning tool that aims to build resilience across the community.
The business roadmap is a collaboration between social enterprise Resilient Ready, formerly corporate2community, the KI Business Hub and the SA Department for Industry, Innovation and Science.
To find out more and get involved, stop by and see Maria Waters, the new coordinator of the KI Business Hub in Kingscote.
Co-designed over 12-months with a local steering committee, the theme of "business climate" was selected given the immense challenges the KI business community has faced and will continue to face in this new era of compound disasters.
Resilient Ready founder Renae Hanvin said the KI business community was well versed in understanding the impacts of disasters.
"Our digital roadmap supports the whole KI business community to take small steps towards adapting what's essential to staying in business - given the new climate of compounding disasters we are all now operating in," she said
Maria said the free roadmap was a welcome and much-needed addition to local resilience-building efforts.
"It's a great outcome for KI, and we thank all of the business people that have taken time out to be part of the creation of the Roadmap, which will be valuable in upskilling their fellow local business owners and operators to be and do better," Maria said.
The roadmap learning tool is made up of 16 modules, grouped into the themes of Understand Your Business, Know Your Risks, Plan Your Response and Build Your Networks.
To support local peer-to-peer learning, the tool also includes 16 case studies of local business people sharing their experiences, challenges and learnings.
Local businesses featured in the Kangaroo Island Business Climate Roadmap include:
The Kangaroo Island Business Climate Roadmap was shaped through a series of workshops held across Kangaroo Island with local business people, and consultation with a local multi-stakeholder steering committee.
It was funded under the Disaster Risk Reduction Grants Program, a joint initiative between the federal government and SA Government.
The roadmap is free for all businesses operating from Kangaroo Island, with data shared with the local community to build business community resilience.
In-community events are planned for March 2023.
Scan the QR code for more information and to start your roadmap:
