Free digital 'Roadmap' available now for all Kangaroo Island businesses

Updated February 10 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:56am
Maria Waters, the new coordinator of the KI Business Hub, can help develop your own resilience plan under the Kangaroo Island Business Climate Roadmap. Picture by Stan Gorton

Every KI business person will benefit from free access to the "Kangaroo Island Business Climate Roadmap" digital learning tool that aims to build resilience across the community.

