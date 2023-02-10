American River Community Garden group incorporates; ready to grow

The American River Community Garden group has grown to a point where it is ready to get started on its project at Lot 12 Buick Drive.
Kangaroo Island's latest community garden at American River follows the success of community gardens at Parndana and Kingscote, while another is planned at Penneshaw.
The American River garden is located on the site of the River's iconic mulberry tree, still going strong, that was planted by the pioneering Buick family back in the 1850s.
The community garden project, which sees the development of a small heritage orchard along with a few herbs and veggies, enjoys widespread support from residents, visitors, American River Progress Association and the Kangaroo Island Council.
Looking to the future, incorporation will facilitate the group's ability to access grants and, most importantly, create a legal entity to do business with the council.
To that end there will be a meeting at the project site on at 11am on Sunday , March 19.
A name and constitution will be adopted and office bearers elected. That done, an application to incorporate will be made.
Everyone with an interest in the community garden is invited to attend.
Contact group member Penny Smith on 0429 412 674 if you would like to know more.
