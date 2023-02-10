"I'm a shipwright at Mystic Seaport Museum. I've been involved in a number of restoration projects here including our 1841 whaling ship Charles W. Morgan and a replica of Mayflower built in 1957. Mystic Seaport has a biannual fellowship that sends museum employees to other institutions to create an exchange between the institutions. My wife (also employed at Mystic Seaport)(ed: as a a maritime historian who runs an educational program) and I are applying for the fellowship this year and would like to arrange a visit to your project as well as other Maritime museums and projects in South Australia. I am writing to establish a contact with your project and gather information as we apply for this fund."