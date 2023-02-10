A shipwright and historian from the home of America's 19th century American sealers and whalers are coming to visit Kangaroo Island.
Nathan Adams is a shipwright and Maria Petrillo is a historian and teacher from Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Connecticut.
Their visit follows American River locals and Rebuild Independence Group representatives travelling to the museum and the US East Coast in their own fact-finding mission.
The ports of Mystic and Stonington launched American sealers and whalers that travelled the world in the age of sail, including captain Isaac Pendleton, who in 1803 came to estuary mouth now known as American River.
Nathan and Maria will visit KI for three days to learn about the Island's American sealing history, including the construction of the schooner Independence.
They will visit the Rebuild Indepence Group RIG shed where the replica schooner is taking shape, as well as KI's museums.
Special presentation at Hall
There is a special presentation to share with the community their experiences at Mystic Seaport Museum, which is "more than a museum".
All are welcome at 4pm on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the American River Hall.
There will be a "costume drama: by Maria Petrillo entitled: "The Whaling Captain's Wife 1876".
Then "The American River Wharf 1854 to 2023" presentation will cover 170 years in seven minutes.
There will also be a performance of "A Song of Independence" by the local trio The Coathangers, consisting of Doug Gray, Les Montanjees and Scott MacDonald.
From 5.30pm to 6pm, there will then be tea and coffee, accompanied by sea shanties. Gold coin donation.
Heritage monitor for RIG, Anne A'Herran encouraged everyone to come and learn about one of the largest maritime museum in the US, home to more than 500 restored historic watercraft, a working 19th century village, where volunteers are reproducing the 1841 Charles W. Morgan, America's oldest whaling ship.
Tanya Klieve, daughter of RIG founder Tony Klieve, has visited Mystic Seaport Museum.
"I've been to Mystic several times. It is a beautifully presented ol' whaling town by the sea," Tanya said.
"Driving down the sweeping decline into the view of a river mouth made me think of how American River clings to the side of a hill and the opposite side is flat and until the last 30 years barely inhabited.
"American River is the mirror image of a sophisticated and colourful seafaring town. I loved it. I understood how the sailors that came to American River thought that in fact, it was the river mouth of a mighty river."
How the visit eventuated
Anne A'Herran acknowledged RIG ambassador Doug Gray and Annabel, whose visit to Stonington, Connecticut in 2019 initiated the contact with the Americans.
The project to visit KI was delayed by COVID restrictions on travel.
On January 2020, RIG received this query from Nathan Adams from Mystic Seaport Museum:
"I'm a shipwright at Mystic Seaport Museum. I've been involved in a number of restoration projects here including our 1841 whaling ship Charles W. Morgan and a replica of Mayflower built in 1957. Mystic Seaport has a biannual fellowship that sends museum employees to other institutions to create an exchange between the institutions. My wife (also employed at Mystic Seaport)(ed: as a a maritime historian who runs an educational program) and I are applying for the fellowship this year and would like to arrange a visit to your project as well as other Maritime museums and projects in South Australia. I am writing to establish a contact with your project and gather information as we apply for this fund."
Then on July 27, 2022, Maria Petrillo from Mystic Seaport Museum wrote to say they had just been awarded a fellowship and were hoping, as first mooted in 2020, to visit the RIG project in February 2023.
"In general the purpose of their visit is to learn from our organization and our island history, and to share their experience at Mystic Seaport Museum," Anne said.
"They will visit our two Island museums, while here, and historic sites around KI. In their words, they want to follow up 'some archives found during Maria's research'."
A Shipwright, Nathan Adams plans to work with the boatbuilders, sharing his skills and experience.
She encouraged anyone interest to visit the Mystic Seaport Museum website: https://www.mysticseaport.org/
"I think you will be enthralled and amazed at what the Mystic Seaport Museum achieves. We are grateful that this couple has agreed to visit and share what they know and do."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
